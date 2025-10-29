Agoda Data Reveals Top Honeymoon Destinations for Indian Travelers in 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda's latest data on the most searched honeymoon destinations reveals Indian newlyweds are chasing sunsets, islands, and immersive experiences. Goa continues to reign as the top domestic choice, while Dubai leads internationally. The surprise of the year: Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island has seen an eightfold increase in popularity, entering the top ten rank for the first time.

India's wedding season is just around the corner, as the monsoon season draws to a close and the cooler, more pleasant weather of winter approaches from November to January. In the coming months, wedding-related travel is set to be on the rise, with couples, families, and guests preparing to celebrate together in destinations near and far. Honeymoons, in particular, can be a significant demand driver as couples book their first trip together, and this year's trends highlight both enduring favorites and new discoveries.

Domestically, Goa has held strong as India's most-loved honeymoon spot for the second year running, thanks to its sun-soaked beaches, boutique resorts, and vibrant culinary scene. Meanwhile, Udaipur, the "City of Lakes," climbed to second place in 2025, appealing to couples with its royal charm and serene lakeside views. Mumbai ranks third, while Jaipur and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands complete the top five. The Andamans are emerging as an increasingly sought-after island escape closer to home, making its debut in the top five rank for honeymooners this year.

Internationally, Dubai remains the top choice, drawing couples with its luxury, desert adventures, and glamorous cityscape. Phuket and Bangkok follow close behind, while Bali and Pattaya continue their tropical pull. But it's Phu Quoc Island that's stealing the spotlight this year, climbing from outside the top 10 in 2024 to sixth place in 2025 with nearly 700% growth in search interest - highlighting Indian travelers' appetite for fresh and affordable Southeast Asian escapes.

Commenting on the data, Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda said, "Honeymoons are among the most meaningful trips couples take, and Indian travelers are showing a growing preference for destinations that offer both romance and discovery. From classic getaway destinations like Goa and Bali to rising stars like Phu Quoc, beach and island getaways are winning hearts and setting the stage for a lifetime of happiness for newlyweds. Agoda's wide range of stays and activities helps couples create trips as unique as their journey together."

Whether it's watching a sunset on a Goan beach, dining by the lakeside in Udaipur, or exploring the beauty of the island of Phu Quoc, Agoda helps couples discover their ideal romantic escape. With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities available, travelers can plan and book their dream honeymoon in just a few clicks.

Find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more information.

SOURCE Agoda