Agoda Deepens Flight Business in India and Korea

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has reached an additional milestone in expanding their flight business in India and Korea through the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) accreditation, enabled by the IATA GoGlobal Accreditation achieved by Priceline on behalf of Booking Holdings.

The IATA GoGlobal accreditation is a prestigious certification that underscores both Priceline and Agoda's commitment to upholding the highest global standards in international travel management. This recognition not only bolsters Priceline and Agoda's credibility in the travel sector but also simplifies collaboration with global airlines, enabling more seamless service delivery to travelers.

For digital travel platforms like Agoda, IATA accreditation offers a range of benefits, including enhanced trust with customers, access to exclusive travel products, and preferential pricing on airfare and insurance. It also opens doors to a central database of airline schedules, fares, and automated ticketing systems, leading to increased operational efficiency.

"Achieving the IATA certification for the Indian and Korean market as part of our Group's GoGlobal accreditation is pivotal for us at Agoda," stated Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President at Agoda. "This certification not only elevates our standing in the global flights arena but also aligns with our mission to help travelers see the world for less by enhancing our service offerings."

The Group's IATA GoGlobal accreditation enables Agoda to access a broad range of local content across several markets, including Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With a vast network of accommodations, flight options, and activities worldwide, Agoda remains committed to delivering value to its users. Supported by its global connections, Agoda is positioned to continue fostering industry advancements while maintaining a user-centric approach.

About Agoda: Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

