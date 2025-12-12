Agoda Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has earned the Great Place To Work Certification™ for its offices in Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The prestigious certification is awarded to offices that meet high workplace culture standards and is assessed entirely by employee feedback.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Agoda's greatest strength is its people, and we're honored to be awarded by Great Place To Work®. This recognition is especially meaningful as it reflects our collective efforts across the company. It's a testament to the culture we've built together, enabling us to attract, retain, and support global talent, united by a shared purpose of bridging the world through travel," said Paolo Inga, Agoda's Chief Organization and People Officer.

"Great Place To Work® Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Agoda stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Agoda prides itself on an entrepreneurial, data-driven approach, empowering employees to take ownership, innovate, and experiment at scale. With a workforce of over 7,000 employees representing more than 90 nationalities, Agoda integrates diverse perspectives into its daily operations. 2025 marks the company's 20th birthday, celebrating two decades of helping travelers see the world for less.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

To learn more about Agoda's culture and job opportunities, visit careersatagoda.com .

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and provide 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Agoda