Agoda Highlights 45% Search Increase for Buriram During October's Motorcycle Racing Event

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reveals the top five markets traveling into Buriram, Thailand, during the upcoming high-speed motorcycle racing event happening between October 25th and 27th. The data, based on accommodation searches made in the first month following the ticket release, highlights a 45% year-over-year increase in searches for Buriram during the event period.

The United Kingdom takes pole position, leading the pack of markets showing the highest interest in traveling to Buriram for the popular motor race. Hot on their heels are Australia (#2), the Netherlands (#3), Singapore (#4), and Switzerland (#5). The variety of international accommodation searches underscores the global appeal of the Buriram event.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said: "The allure of Thailand as a travel destination is something we see time and again, and the dedication of fans traveling to Buriram truly showcases their passion for the sport. It is great to see a lesser-known city like Buriram take the spotlight, which isn't an easy feat in a world-class tourism market with destinations like Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui. It once again showcases the power of event travel, and I have no doubt that all race enthusiasts will enjoy everything Buriram has to offer."

Thailand is one of four Asian stops for the exhilarating world-class motorcycle racing series. Other races take place in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan. The popularity of the Buriram race is set to increase even further next year, with recent reports suggesting that the high-octane race season could kick off its 2025 season on Thailand's most prominent racetrack. It would mark the first time in over 25 years that the season opener is hosted in Southeast Asia.

Agoda offers over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Travelers looking to experience the excitement of the motorcycle racing event in Buriram can find great deals and convenient booking options on Agoda's platform. For more information, visit Agoda's Buriram page.

