Agoda Highlights Bangkok, Singapore, and Seoul as 2024's Top Flight Destinations

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda unveils its list of the top five international flight destinations of 2024. It's Thailand's capital city Bangkok where most Agoda-booked flights touched down this year.

Following Bangkok, Agoda's international flight booking insights place Singapore, Seoul. Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo in the top five respectively. Tokyo is a new entry, replacing Ho Chi Minh City compared to last year's list.

2024 Most Popular International Flight Destinations on Agoda 1. Bangkok, Thailand 2. Singapore 3. Seoul, South Korea 4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 5. Tokyo, Japan

Agoda also reports that in 2024, the most international passengers booking flights through its platform originated from Singapore, followed by Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. These markets demonstrate a keen interest in exploring global destinations, adding to the dynamic travel landscape within the Asia-Pacific region.

Top Outbound Travelers 1. Singapore 2. Thailand 3. South Korea 4. Japan 5. Indonesia

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said, "Each of the top flight destinations has a special charm that draws people in. Agoda's commitment to offering great value on flights as well as accommodations and activities ensures that whether you're heading to Bangkok, Tokyo or Singapore, your journey starts with savings."

These destinations continue to attract visitors with their unique blend of modern attractions and cultural heritage. Bangkok's lively streets, Singapore's iconic skyline, and Seoul's fusion of tradition and innovation offer diverse experiences. Kuala Lumpur's cultural landmarks and Tokyo's eclectic charm further enhance their appeal.

Agoda's wide-ranging offerings, including over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, enable travelers to customize their ideal trips. For more information on flights, visit agoda.com/flights or download the Agoda app.

