Agoda Highlights Five Must-Do Road Trips Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled a selection of five must-do road trips across Asia. The routes offer travelers a chance to explore the continent's diverse landscapes and cultures. From Thailand's famous and scenic Mae Hong Son loop to other captivating routes, these journeys promise unforgettable experiences for road trip enthusiasts.

Agoda's curated list includes some of the most picturesque and culturally rich routes in Asia, each offering a unique travel experience. These road trips are perfect for those looking to discover the hidden gems of the region.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said "These road trips are perfect for those who love the open road and want to explore Asia's diverse landscapes. Whether it's the mountains of Thailand or the coastal roads of Vietnam, there's so much to discover. Whichever the route, Agoda can help with great value accommodations along the way. Then all that's left to do is to drive safe and enjoy the scenery."

The five must-do road trips in Asia are:

Mae Hong Son Loop, Thailand

This route is renowned for its picturesque mountain views and diverse local culture. Travelers can explore charming towns and lush forests, providing a unique glimpse into the region's heritage.

Shimanami Kaido, Japan

Connecting the islands of Honshu and Shikoku, this route features stunning views of the Seto Inland Sea. Cyclists and drivers alike can enjoy the blend of natural beauty and modern infrastructure.

Golden Triangle, India

Encompassing the cities of Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, this road trip allows travelers to explore iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and the Pink City, while experiencing the rich history and culture of the region.

Hai Van Pass, Vietnam

Known for its breathtaking coastal views, this route offers a thrilling drive through mountains and along the sea, showcasing Vietnam's natural splendor.

Cameron Highlands, Malaysia

Providing a refreshing escape into Malaysia's cooler climates, travelers can enjoy tea plantations, strawberry farms, and charming colonial architecture along this scenic drive.

With over 4.5 million holiday properties globally, Agoda offers great value accommodation options near any road trip route. The latest Agoda deals can be found in the Agoda app or on agoda.com/deals.

