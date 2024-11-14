Agoda Highlights Five Urban Hikes for Adventurous Travelers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda introduces five urban hikes across Asia, offering travelers a chance to experience the perfect blend of city life and nature. These hikes, ranging from family-friendly to more challenging trails, provide an unmatched perspective on some of Asia's most dynamic cities.

Whether it's Elephant Hill in Taipei, with its stunning views of the Taipei 101, or Hong Kong's famous Dragon Back, active travelers are in for a treat when embarking on these city hike adventures.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said: "Asia is special to have so many incredible hike routes right in the heart of these popular cities. The five highlighted hikes are just a sample of the many breathtaking city trails the continent has to offer. Adventurous travelers will want to try them all and thankfully Agoda helps make travel affordable with great value deals on over 4.5 million properties globally."

These are the five city hikes, ranked from easiest to most challenging:

Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve offers a unique experience of trekking through a tropical rainforest right in the city center. The trail is relatively easy, with well-marked paths and informative signboards about the local flora and fauna, making it a great choice for families and nature enthusiasts.

Elephant Hill in Taipei offers a short but rewarding climb. The trail is well-maintained and provides stunning views of Taipei's skyline, including the famous Taipei 101. It's an ideal spot for those looking to enjoy a quick escape into nature without straying far from the city.

In Singapore, the Southern Ridges trail offers a moderate hike through a series of interconnected parks and gardens. Spanning 10 kilometers, this trail provides a lush green corridor amidst the urban environment, with highlights including the Henderson Waves bridge and panoramic views of the city.

Namsan in Seoul presents a slightly more challenging hike, leading to the N Seoul Tower. The trail is popular among locals and tourists alike, offering a mix of natural beauty and cultural landmarks, with several routes to choose from depending on the desired difficulty level.

Finally, Hong Kong's Dragon's Back is a favorite for its breathtaking views of the coastline and the South China Sea. This moderately challenging hike is known for its undulating ridges and scenic vistas, providing a rewarding experience for those willing to tackle its ups and downs.

In each of these city hike destinations, Agoda offers great value accommodation. In addition to holiday properties, Agoda's 130,000 flight routes and 300,000 activities ensure the platform is the one-stop travel solution to help booking an entire trip. The latest Agoda deals can be found in the Agoda app or on agoda.com/deals.

