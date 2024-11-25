Agoda Highlights Top 5 Destinations in APAC to view the Geminid Meteor Shower

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has curated a list of the top five destinations in Asia, best placed for viewing the Geminid meteor shower, which peaks in mid-December. Known for its bright and prolific meteors, the Geminid meteor shower offers a spectacular celestial display that can be best enjoyed from these prime locations.

The Geminid meteor shower, which occurs annually, is a favorite among stargazers due to its high meteor count and bright, colorful meteors. Agoda has identified the best spots in the APAC region where travelers can experience this natural wonder in all its glory.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said: "The Geminid meteor shower is an amazing event that never fails to delight stargazers all around the world. At Agoda we feel privileged to help travelers find the perfect destination within the Asia Pacific region to witness this celestial firework display."

Agoda's top 5 destinations for viewing the Geminids in APAC include:

Mount Bromo, Indonesia - With its clear skies and minimal light pollution, Mount Bromo offers an ideal setting for stargazing. Aoraki Mackenzie, New Zealand - Though the meteor shower favors the Northern hemisphere, it is visible from the southern hemisphere as well. Known for its dark sky reserve, this location provides an unparalleled stargazing experience. Kata Tjuta, Australia - The remote desert landscape of Kata Tjuta offers a perfect backdrop for meteor shower viewing. Khao Sok National Park, Thailand - This national park's pristine environment makes it a great spot for observing the night sky. Ishigaki Island, Japan - With its clear skies and beautiful surroundings, Ishigaki Island is a top choice for stargazers.

Travelers can explore these destinations and more through Agoda's extensive offerings, which include over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. For more information, visit Agoda's website.

SOURCE Agoda