Agoda Launches AI-Powered Booking Bot to Help Travelers Book with Confidence

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has introduced the Booking Form Bot, an AI-powered chatbot designed to answer travelers' booking-related questions at the final stage of the booking journey. The new tool aims to help travelers answer last-minute questions and complete their reservations with ease and confidence.

Internal research by Agoda found that 28% of users navigate back to the property page from the booking page to re-check trip details. Customer research revealed that the main reasons to pause or exit the booking journey are questions about promo codes, cancellation policies, and price discrepancies. The Booking Form Bot addresses this by providing instant, context-aware answers to questions such as "Can I cancel for free?" "Does this booking qualify for cashback?", etc.

Building on the success of Agoda's Property AMA Bot, which answers over 30,000 hotel-related questions daily, the Booking Form Bot extends this capability to the checkout experience. The bot automatically understands the user's booking session, including the selected property, room type, rate plan, and associated terms, allowing it to deliver accurate, personalized responses without requiring users to repeat details or leave the page.

Users can access the Booking Form Bot by tapping the chat icon on the booking form page, available through the Agoda app and mobile browser.

Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda, shared, "Helping travelers stay informed at every step of their journey is central to building trust in our platform. At the booking stage, last-minute questions often arise around cancellation options or payment terms. The Booking Form Bot provides instant answers right when travelers need them, helping them book with confidence.

With the launch of the Booking Form Bot, Agoda continues to invest in AI-powered tools that make travel planning simpler, faster, and more intuitive for millions of travelers worldwide.

Explore Agoda's offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all in one booking. Visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.

SOURCE Agoda