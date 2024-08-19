Agoda Reveals Bangkok, Seoul, and Kuala Lumpur as Top Summer Flight Destinations for Summer 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top five international flight routes based on booking data on the platform between June and August 2024. This year's rankings show a mix of familiar favorites and some shifts in traveler preferences compared to last year.

The updated Agoda rankings highlight Bangkok, Seoul, and Kuala Lumpur as top choices for international travelers, underscoring a preference for destinations within the Asia-Pacific region during the summer months.

Bangkok retains its position as the top summer destination for the second consecutive year. Seoul leapfrogs Singapore to take the second spot. Kuala Lumpur also sees an improvement, moving from fourth to third place. Singapore now ranks fourth while Tokyo makes its entry into the top five, replacing Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Top Summer Flight Rank 2024 (Based on flight booking data) 1. Bangkok, Thailand 2. Seoul, South Korea 3. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 4. Singapore 5. Tokyo, Japan

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "The summer of 2024 currently shows a trend towards Asia Pacific travel. Destinations like Bangkok, Seoul, and Kuala Lumpur continue to attract many travelers, reflecting their appeal and the diverse experiences they offer. After I visited Seoul recently and climbed Inwangsan mountain, I can't wait to go back and explore more of this city's attractions."

The popularity of these destinations highlights the ongoing fascination with vibrant cities like Bangkok, known for their unique blend of modernity and tradition. Seoul captivates visitors with its cutting-edge technology and historic palaces, while Kuala Lumpur offers a dynamic mix of skyscrapers and cultural landmarks. Singapore's futuristic skyline and Tokyo's eclectic neighborhoods also continue to draw travelers seeking both urban excitement and cultural heritage.

Agoda's extensive offerings, which include over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, provide travelers with the flexibility to plan and book their ideal summer getaway. Agoda's flight offerings are easily accessible in the platform's mobile app and via agoda.com/flights.

The ranking is based on flights booked on Agoda between June and August 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.2M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG).

