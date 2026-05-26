Agoda Reveals the Most Popular Search Filters for 2026: Asian Travelers Favour Choice, Culinary Convenience and Comfort

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its ranking of what Asian travelers prioritize most when searching for accommodation in 2026. Looking at the most-used search filters on its website this year, Agoda reports that Asian travelers consistently prioritizing accommodation type, included breakfasts and strong review scores when seeking holiday stays.

At 19% of all filter activity, choice of accommodation type ranked first for Asian traveler searches in 2026, emphasizing the importance of selecting the right stay over all other factors. Travelers from Southeast Asian markets are even more decisive: Indonesia leads with 45% of all searches from the market filtering for accommodation type. Malaysia and Vietnam each register 31%, all well above the regional average and highlighting a strong preference from Southeast Asian travelers for hotel, resort and apartment options.

Across the region, review scores of 8 and above, which made up 9% of all search filter activity, also rank among the top three search filters for Asian travelers in 2026. The trend points to travelers increasingly seeking trusted, high-quality stays that are verified by other guests. India leads this preference with 13%, well above the regional average, signaling strong demand for highly-rated properties amongst other travelers.

Dining and creature comforts drive Asian travel choices

Dining is a key focus for Asian travelers. The filter for breakfast included stays is the region's second-most searched at 12%, reflecting a widespread desire for convenience and value at the start of the day. Japanese travelers are especially food-minded, with 21% searching for both breakfast and dinner included stays. A particularly strong culinary focus is also seen with Taiwanese travelers, with 14% searching for breakfast and dinner included stays, as well as for afternoon tea as part of their accommodation options – underscoring that food offerings across the day can be a key differentiator for properties in select markets.

Asian travelers also seek specific creature comforts when choosing stays. Bathtubs appear in the top 10 filters for Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and India, signaling a preference for room amenities that help guests relax and unwind. Air conditioning also features in Southeast Asian traveler searches, with travelers from Vietnam and Indonesia most likely to include in-room air-conditioning among their top filters.

Asian travelers want flexibility before, during and after the stay

Flexibility across booking, payment and stay options are clear priorities for Asian travelers in 2026. Free cancellation and pay-at-hotel options featured among the top 10 search filters, highlighting the interest in refundable and on-site payment choices that reduce booking friction.

Other search options that offer flexibility, choice and convenience also feature amongst to top 10 search for Asian travelers, including location, bed type and car parking facilities. These indicate that travelers are increasingly keen on accommodation that can cater to their diverse preferences, whether this be traveling as a group, driving to their destination, or wanting to be close to public transport and other attractions.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, at Agoda, said: "In 2026, travelers across Asia are looking for the stay that feels right, whether this be through convenience, choice or comfort. Picking the type of accommodation comes first, but tasty meals, trusted reviews and flexible payment options matter just as much. Agoda's easy-to-use search filters and wide range of accommodation choices, amenities, locations and more enable our customers to find the perfect stay based on individual needs and wants."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. Running from 7 May to 21 May, Agoda's 21st Birthday Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with a special flash sale of up to 70% on 19 May and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 3 May to 6 May. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda