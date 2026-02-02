Agoda Search Insights Show Vietnam's Travel Trends in 2025

International searches for Vietnam climb 21%, while domestic travel interest up 14% as travelers explore closer to home

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new year in full swing, digital travel platform Agoda reveals search data insights looking back at the travel trends that shaped Vietnam in 2025. The company saw 21% growth in international accommodation searches into the country compared to 2024.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism recently released data showing with a record-breaking 21.2 million international visitors landing on the nation's shores in 2025 - a 20.4% increase over the year prior.

"Growing international interest suggests Vietnam is consolidating its position as a leading regional destination, benefiting from improved connectivity, visa policies, and diversified travel experiences," said Vu Ngoc Lam, Agoda Vietnam Country Director.

South Korea remained the largest source market for international visitors searching for accommodation in Vietnam, with search interest growing 15% year-on-year. Japan climbed to second place with an 18% increase, relegating the United States to third. Thai travel interest rose by 36%, while Philippines interest into Vietnam grew 86% over the previous year, displacing Taiwan in the top five.

The destination leaderboard is largely consistent with 2024, but with increasing interest for all destinations being the key takeaway from 2025.

Danang led the way, with accommodation searches up 25% year-on-year, ahead of HCMC (+26%), Nha Trang (+2%), Hanoi (+23%) and Phu Quoc rounding out the top five, with travel interest up 49% compared with the previous year.

Top Inbound Destinations in 2025 Da Nang 25 % Ho Chi Minh City 26 % Nha Trang 2 % Hanoi 23 % Phu Quoc 49 %

Interest in domestic travel also grew, with accommodation searches increasing 14% over 2024.

"The rise in domestic travel interest last year highlights Vietnamese travelers' continued appetite for local exploration and short breaks within the country," Lam added. "According to survey results from Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, this trend is projected to continue throughout this year, as nearly half of Vietnamese travelers responded they plan to travel more domestically than internationally in 2026."

Da Nang led domestic search growth, increasing 29% year-on-year. Hanoi (+28%) and Ho Chi Minh City (+17%) also saw rises in travel interest among domestic destinations.

