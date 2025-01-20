Agoda shares five destinations to slither into the 'Year of the Snake'

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 'Year of the Snake' approaches in the Lunar New Year calendar, digital travel platform Agoda invites travelers to explore destinations where they can safely encounter these fascinating creatures in Asia Pacific.

The snake, a symbol of wisdom and transformation, plays a crucial role in ecosystems worldwide. Understanding these reptiles is essential for appreciating their ecological importance.

The APAC region is home to over 600 species of snakes. These reptiles are often encountered in both urban and rural areas, necessitating caution due to their presence. Despite the fear they may evoke, snakes play a crucial role in ecosystems by controlling pest populations and maintaining ecological balance. Understanding their importance can help foster coexistence and appreciation for these often-misunderstood creatures.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared: "Growing up in Australia, I've had my fair share of snake encounters and know how important it is to be educated about these fascinating animals. The five destinations recommended by Agoda aren't just great for vacationing but are also perfect spots to awaken our inner herpetologist as we slither into the 'Year of the Snake'."

Agoda has identified five destinations in the Asia Pacific region where travelers can safely learn about and observe snakes.

Bali, Indonesia

In Indonesia, visitors of the Bali Reptile Park can encounter a variety of reptiles, including numerous snake species. The park provides an engaging environment for visitors to learn about the ecological roles of snakes and their importance in maintaining balanced ecosystems. The Bali Reptile Park is available to book on Agoda.

Bangkok, Thailand

The Red Cross Snake Farm in the heart of Bangkok, part of the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute, is renowned for its educational initiatives. Visitors can witness live snake handling demonstrations and learn about venom extraction, making it a valuable experience for those interested in herpetology and snake conservation.

Byron Bay, Australia

Australia is home to some of the world's most venomous snakes, making awareness and education crucial for locals and visitors alike. The Byron Bay Wildlife Sanctuary offers Snake Safety Awareness Seminars, providing a comprehensive educational experience on Australia's venomous snake species. These sessions, led by experienced venomous snake handlers, cover topics such as snake habitats, behavior, and first aid techniques for snake bites.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Snake Safaris, established in 2017 by long-term resident and nature enthusiast William Sargent, offers a unique opportunity to explore the diverse wildlife of Hong Kong. As a snake catcher for the Hong Kong Police, Sargent leads small groups on night safari hikes, providing an educational experience. Participants can observe 46 species of snakes in their natural habitat. These safaris often attract individuals looking to overcome their fears.

Singapore

The Herpetological Society of Singapore, a volunteer-run group of herpetology enthusiasts, is dedicated to the conservation, appreciation, and study of reptiles and amphibians in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The society emphasizes education and outreach, offering regular public guided walks to explore local wildlife. This makes the society a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about these fascinating creatures and their habitats.

Agoda offers over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. For deals on these and other destinations, visit Agoda.com/deals or download the Agoda app.

SOURCE Agoda