Agoda Shares Four Hot Spring Destinations in Asia for a Cozy Winter Escape

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter approaches, digital travel platform Agoda shares a list of four hot spring destinations in Asia that are sure to offer some warmth and relaxation. These natural thermal baths offer travelers a perfect way to relax and rejuvenate while experiencing the unique cultural and natural beauty of the region during the colder months.

With temperatures dropping, hot springs become more than just baths—they are places to unwind, recharge, and connect with nature. Whether tucked in the mountains or hidden in lush forests, these hot springs offer travelers an escape into some of Asia's most beautiful landscapes.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "While hot springs can be found around the world, there's something special about soaking in these unique spots in Asia. It's not just about warmth and relaxation but about stepping into a tradition, as they're often an important part of the local culture. Agoda is there to help travelers plan a cultural wellness trip with holiday accommodations near each of the highlighted hot spring destinations."

The four remarkable hot springs are:

China: Sichuan Hot Springs

Sichuan is home to famous springs like those at Hailuogou and Emei Mountain, where travelers can soak in hot waters while taking in stunning natural scenery. It's the perfect place to enjoy a moment of calm, surrounded by nature.

Japan: Hakone Hot Springs

Close to Tokyo, Hakone is famed for its onsen, with views of the iconic Mount Fuji. Visitors can unwind in the traditional thermal baths and experience authentic Japanese hospitality at nearby ryokans.

South Korea: Onyang Hot Springs and Osaek Carbonated Hot Springs

South Korea boasts several notable hot spring destinations. Onyang Hot Springs in Asan is one of the oldest and most famous, renowned for its mineral-rich waters believed to have healing properties. Osaek Carbonated Hot Springs in Yangyang, nestled within the Seoraksan National Park, offers a unique experience with its naturally carbonated waters.

Taiwan: Beitou Hot Springs

Nestled in Taipei, Beitou is a hot spring paradise with resorts and public baths. The area blends natural hot springs with cultural sites like the Beitou Hot Spring Museum, offering a rich tapestry of relaxation and history, easily reached via Taipei's public transport system.

Agoda's extensive offerings make planning a winter hot spring retreat seamless. With over 4.5 million holiday properties globally, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, travelers can effortlessly combine accommodations, flights, and experiences to craft their perfect getaway. For more information, download the Agoda app or visit agoda.com.

--- ENDS ---

SOURCE Agoda