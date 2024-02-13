Agoda shares Top Ten International Destinations for Couples This Valentine's Day

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a revealing insight into travel trends for couples this Valentine's Day, digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top ten most searched international destinations for Valentine's Day. Asia's eclectic cities seem to be getting the most love from travelers this Valentine's Day with eight out of the top 10 destinations being a cosmopolitan hub.

Bangkok wins most hearts, with Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, and Hong Kong making up the rest of the top five respectively. Bali and Phuket are the only two beach destinations feeling the love and making it to the top ten. The list reveals a significant interest in Japan and Thailand, with three Japanese cities—Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka—making the top ten, and two Thai destinations—Bangkok and Phuket—also capturing the hearts of travelers.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, at Agoda, shared, "Valentine's Day is a special time for couples to explore and create new memories together. The diversity in this year's top searched destinations highlights the broad spectrum of experiences couples are seeking, from the bustling streets of Tokyo and Bangkok to the rejuvenating beauty of Bali and Phuket. At Agoda, we're excited to help lovebirds see the world for less by facilitating memorable romantic journeys with our extensive range of accommodations and travel options."

Notably, the inclusion of cities like Seoul, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur reflects interest in exploring dynamic urban environments, while the presence of Bali underscores the enduring appeal of tropical getaways. This trend suggests that quality time can come in many forms, with couples looking for a mix of adventure, culture, relaxation, and culinary delights.

In addition to over 4 million holiday properties, the Agoda platform also offers flights and activities, which can all be combined in the same booking. Ideal for booking a romantic and hassle-free Valentine's getaway.

Top ten searched international destinations for couples checking in on Valentine's Day 2024:

1. Bangkok

2. Tokyo

3. Osaka

4. Seoul

5. Hong Kong

6. Bali

7. Phuket

8. Singapore

9. Fukuoka

10. Kuala Lumpur

SOURCE Agoda