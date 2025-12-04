Agoda Spotlights Central Asia as Rising Travel Destination for South Korean Travelers

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With domestic and foreign airlines expanding flight options to Central Asia, the region is capturing the attention of South Korean travelers. Digital travel platform Agoda revealed that, based on accommodation searches made by South Korean travelers from January to October this year, search volume for four key Central Asian countries — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan — has increased by 225% compared to the same period last year.

Uzbekistan

Famed as a central hub along the ancient Silk Road, Uzbekistan saw a 234% increase in searches by South Korean travelers this year. In particular, interest in Tashkent, the country's capital, rose by 289% after T'way Air launched its direct Incheon–Tashkent route in May, marking it the first service to Uzbekistan by a Korean low-cost carrier. Meanwhile, the historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, both recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, have also gained traction, with search volumes increasing by 127% and 59%, respectively.

Kazakhstan

With a 295% year-on-year increase in search volume among South Korean travelers, Kazakhstan is emerging as a new favorite destination in Central Asia. The launch of Eastar Jet's new Incheon–Almaty route, which operated from April to October this year, boosted Almaty's popularity, with search interest rising by 348%. Meanwhile, Shymkent, Kazakhstan's third-largest city, has also gained popularity following SCAT Airlines' launch of a direct flight from Incheon in May, resulting in an 89% increase in travel interest by South Koreans.

Kyrgyzstan

Often called the "Alps of Central Asia," Kyrgyzstan has become a must-visit destination for adventure seekers, with search volume among South Korean travelers rising by 61% this year. Karakol and Cholpon-Ata — both located by Lake Issyk-Kul and renowned for their trekking routes and stunning natural landscapes — recorded 127% and 83% increases in searches, respectively. Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, is also gaining popularity, with searches from South Korean travelers increasing by 46%.

Tajikistan

Tajikistan has seen a 43% rise in searches from South Korean travelers. In the capital city of Dushanbe, elegant European-style architecture lines the streets alongside bustling traditional bazaars, contributing to a 41% increase in search interest.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, said, "We're seeing a clear rise in curiosity among South Korean travelers for destinations that combine adventure, culture, and authenticity, with Central Asia standing out as a region of growing interest. At Agoda, we're excited to help travelers explore these emerging destinations and make planning their trips seamless with our wide range of flights, accommodations, and activities."

