Agoda Strengthens Flights Offering with Amadeus Partnership in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda announces a strategic partnership with Amadeus, a global provider of travel technology solutions, to make it even easier for Agoda customers to find the best priced flight while giving them access to a wider range of targeted airline content. The initiative will start in Thailand before rolling out across the wider Asian region.

Under the collaboration, Agoda will leverage the Amadeus Travel Platform, to provide travelers with the access and ability to book customized content from Amadeus' extensive network of partner airlines. The move will further enhance Agoda's increasingly popular flight solution alongside accommodations, activities and ground transport. This reinforces Agoda's commitment to provide its customers with convenient access and wide choice of flights at low prices when booking their trip on the app or website as part of a connected experience. As a leading technology company in the travel sector, the partnership also ensures that Agoda continues to deploy world-class technology in order to give its customers an excellent experience as well as ensure that they always get great value when using its services.

"In recent years, we've invested significant resources into building our Flights value proposition for both customers and airlines," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda. "Our partnership with Amadeus, one of the most advanced travel technology platforms, is a key milestone in that effort. By integrating Amadeus' extensive airline content, we're creating even greater value for our customers and our partners, reinforcing Agoda's position as one of the leading choices for travel in the Asia Pacific region. Our vision is to provide a connected trip experience where customers can seamlessly book flights, hotels, and activities all on one platform."

Tristan Nielson, Vice President of Online Sales at Amadeus, also commented on the partnership, "Agoda is a prominent digital travel platform in the Asia Pacific market, and our collaboration will continue to bolster our presence in the region. Agoda customers will gain access to a broad array of airline content, enabling them to craft the tailored experiences they expect all in one location. We're excited to expand our work with an innovative partner like Agoda in Thailand and beyond."

The partnership stands as a testament to Agoda's commitment to further growing its presence in the air travel ecosystem as well as reinforcing its position as the preferred travel marketplace in Asia Pacific.

As part of Booking Holdings, Agoda's new alliance with Amadeus will be incorporated into Booking Holdings' existing relationship with Amadeus, ensuring smooth integration and a better customer experience.

