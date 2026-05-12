Agoda: Taiwan Ranks Among Top 3 Destinations for Japanese Travelers During Golden Week

TAIPEI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Japan's Golden Week approaches, digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Taiwan ranks among the top three most popular destinations for Japanese travelers, highlighting the island's growing appeal as a convenient short-haul getaway in Asia.

Based on Agoda's latest accommodation search data, Taiwan continues to attract strong interest from Japanese travelers during one of the region's busiest travel periods. Ranked alongside Seoul and Bangkok, Taipei stands out as a popular destination offering a mix of vibrant city life, renowned food culture, and accessible travel experiences.

Taiwan Emerges as a Top Choice for Japanese Golden Week Travel

Agoda data shows that during Japan's Golden Week travel period between 29 April to 6 May, the top five destinations searched by Japanese travelers are:

Seoul, South Korea

Bangkok, Thailand

Taipei, Taiwan

Hong Kong

Bali, Indonesia

This ranking reflects a broader trend of Japanese travelers seeking short-haul international destinations that combine convenience, cultural familiarity, and high-value travel experiences.

Beyond Taipei: Southern Taiwan and Nature Destinations Gain Momentum

While Taipei remains the gateway city, Agoda data indicates growing interest in destinations across Taiwan, particularly those offering nature, coastal escapes, and warmer climates.

Among Taiwanese destinations, the fastest-growing cities in search interest from Japanese travelers, compared to last year's Golden Week holiday, include:

Kenting (+112%)

Hualien (+85%)

Taoyuan (+39%)

Other destinations such as Kaohsiung (+23%), Taichung (+19%), and Tainan (+12%) also recorded positive growth in accommodation searches, reflecting broader exploration beyond traditional urban centers. The data suggests that Japanese travelers are increasingly drawn to Taiwan's diverse offerings, from scenic coastlines and outdoor landscapes to local culinary experiences and cultural attractions.

Jishan Chai, Country Director for Taiwan at Agoda, said: "Golden Week is one of the most important travel periods in Japan, and we are seeing Taiwan continue to gain recognition as a top destination for Japanese travelers. Beyond Taipei, interest is expanding to destinations such as Kenting and Hualien, reflecting a growing appetite for diverse travel experiences. Agoda is committed to supporting these travel flows by offering a wide range of accommodation options that cater to different travel preferences and budgets."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. Its platform supports different travel styles and preferences, making it easier to plan trips that fit individual pace and priorities. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda