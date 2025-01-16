Agoda: Tokyo crowned top international destination for welcoming 'The Year of the Snake'

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Lunar New Year approaches, digital travel platform Agoda reveals the top 10 most sought-after cities in Asia to celebrate the start of 'The Year of the Snake'. Japanese cities emerged as tourist favorites for the holiday period with Tokyo taking the top spot.

Tokyo is followed by Bangkok (Thailand), Osaka (Japan), Fukuoka (Japan), and Seoul (South Korea) rounding out the top five based on accommodation search data on Agoda. The list continues with Hong Kong, Sapporo (Japan), Singapore, Phuket (Thailand), and Hat Yai (Thailand) completing the top ten.

Asian travelers are drawn to celebrate the Lunar New Year in metropolitan hubs such as Tokyo, Bangkok, and Seoul. These cities offer an exciting array of festivities and cultural experiences, making them attractive destinations for a festive getaway. The rankings also reveal that travelers seeking international destinations enjoy a mix of climates, from the cooler weather in Osaka and Sapporo to the warmer temperatures in Phuket and Hat Yai.

Hiroto Ooka, Associate Vice President North Asia at Agoda shared, "The Lunar New Year is a special time for travelers, and it's exciting to see Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka being such sought-after destinations during the holiday. Agoda is thrilled to be part of this journey, helping travelers welcome a prosperous 'Year of the Snake' and celebrate in style with great deals on flights, accommodations and activities."

The Lunar New Year holiday marks new beginnings and the arrival of Spring, making it a popular travel period as people look to reunite with family and friends. 'The Year of the Snake' symbolizes rebirth and transformation and is said to present an auspicious opportunity for embracing self-discovery and exploring new horizons. Known for their association with good fortune, snakes inspire travelers to shed the old and welcome the new — whether by rediscovering familiar places or venturing abroad during this festive season.

As travelers prepare for their Lunar New Year holidays, Agoda offers exceptional deals on over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities available on the platform. Travelers can find the latest deals on the Agoda app or at agoda.com/deals.

