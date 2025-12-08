Agoda Unveils 2026 Travel Outlook Report: Key Trends for Industry Partners to Capitalize on the Year Ahead

With interest in secondary destinations on the rise, expanding infrastructure and growing access to technology, opportunities await the industry in 2026

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda unveils its 2026 Travel Outlook Report, highlighting data-driven trends set to influence travel across Asia in the next year. Drawing on a survey of Agoda customers in key Asia-Pacific markets, the report spotlights shifts such as the rising popularity of secondary destinations, the increasing demand for experiential travel and growing expectations for seamless, technology-driven journeys. The findings offer strategic insights and guidance for hotels, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and travel industry partners.

2026 Travel Outlook Report - Key Trends for Industry Partners to Capitalize On

A rising middle-class, streamlined visa processes, and expanding flight networks are influencing travel choices across Asia, with travelers increasingly looking beyond familiar hotspots. Recent Agoda data shows that accommodation searches in secondary cities across Asia have grown 15% faster than in traditional tourism hubs over the last two years. Driven by the momentum, secondary destinations accounted for 34% of total accommodation searches on Agoda in the first half of 2025. This growth reflects travelers' strong desire for value, with 43% citing lower costs as their top reason to explore these destinations. Unique local culture, special promotions, and outdoor activities also rank highly among travelers' motivations.

"Secondary cities are no longer hidden gems. They're becoming the engine of travel growth across Asia. Travelers want authenticity, value and a sense of discovery that the major hotspots cannot always deliver. This shift unlocks real opportunity for local communities and for the partners who move early. At Agoda, our focus is straightforward – we equip our partners with the data, insights and digital tools they need to capture this demand and win in these emerging markets", said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, Agoda.

The report finds that ease of access is a key factor for travelers considering new destinations, with the sentiment especially strong in India (91%), the Philippines (89%), and Indonesia (80%). Governments in markets, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and India, are actively expanding access to more destinations through targeted campaigns and infrastructure improvements. Agoda partners with respective DMOs, leveraging data insights and marketing channels to highlight hidden gems, and enable rural properties to increase their visibility through digital platforms.

With growing demand for secondary destinations, diversifying accommodation supply is increasingly important to meet traveler preferences and unlock new economic opportunities. On Agoda, travelers can find non-hotel accommodations, including villas, apartments, and boutique guesthouses, increased steadily year-on-year from 2022 to 2025. This expanding supply landscape seeks to meet the demand for authentic, immersive stays but also empowers local property owners to enter the digital economy.

The latest report delves into several emerging trends that present new avenues for industry partners to capture demand and elevate traveler experiences in 2026:

Enhance digital visibility and online presence with updated listings, engaging content, and guest reviews to attract travelers interested in discovering new destinations

Leverage Agoda's data insights to design targeted marketing campaigns that highlight local experiences and increase destination appeal.

Expand offerings to include authentic cultural, culinary, and outdoor activities that align with traveler motivations for immersive journeys.

By embracing these opportunities and partnering with Agoda, accommodations and local experience providers, DMOs, and travel brands can diversify revenue streams, strengthen resilience, and deliver high-value experiences to the next wave of travelers.

For more information and to download the full 2026 Travel Outlook Report, visit https://ago-da.co/2026-report.

