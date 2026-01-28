Agoda Unveils Goa and Dubai as Top Choices for Republic Day Long Weekend Escapes

Domestic accommodation searches for January 23 - 26 more than doubled (115%) year-on-year, while outbound travel increased by 63%

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Republic Day holiday falling alongside a weekend in 2026, Indian travellers were already planning their next break after the recent Christmas and New Year period. Agoda data shows that accommodation searches for the Republic Day window of January 23–26 are higher than last year, with domestic searches up by 115% year-on-year and outbound searches rising by 63%. Goa leads domestic search interest, while Dubai tops international destinations, suggesting travellers were looking to make the most of the year's first long weekend.

In addition to Goa ranking the most searched domestic destination for the Republic Day long weekend, Pondicherry ranked second, with searches rising by 211% year-on-year, followed by Udaipur in third place with growth in travel interest of 148%. Beyond the top three destinations, Varkala and Ooty showed the highest growth in searches among the top ten destinations, recording a 188% and 182% growth respectively. In addition, Jaipur and Varanasi also saw increased travel interest during the holiday period, with 154% and 142% growth in searches respectively.

For those looking to spend the Republic Day weekend abroad, Dubai, Phuket and Bangkok were the top three destinations by overall accommodation search recording year-on-year growth of around 84%, 77% and 56%, respectively. Among the top ten destinations, Phu Quoc Island emerged as the fastest-growing getaway for the holiday period, recording a year-on-year growth in travel interest of over 11x and Krabi saw 163% growth while Ho Chi Minh City witnessed a nearly twofold (99%) growth in interest.

Commenting on the trend, Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, "Long weekend travel now reflects a more deliberate and meticulous planning approach. As the first extended break of the year, Republic Day set the tone for early travel decisions. This year's trends point to broader destination choices, blending domestic stays with nearby international markets that suit a long‑weekend format. For travellers looking to make the most of such long weekends, Agoda supports these trips with value deals across stays, flights and activities."

Travelers planning their getaways can explore Agoda's extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities. Running from 14 to 28 February, Agoda's Mega Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with special flash sales of up to 70% on 17 February and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 10 to 13 February. The latest deals are available on the Agoda app or at agoda.com/deals.

