Agoda Unveils Taiwan H1 Travel Insights: Bangkok Exits Top Five; Philippines Leads Inbound Travel Interest Growth

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has released the latest insights on travel trends in Taiwan for the first half of 2026, revealing notable shifts in both outbound and inbound travel patterns, based on accommodation searches made between January and June 2026 compared to 2025. While popular destinations in Japan and South Korea continue to see strong travel interest, long-standing favorite Bangkok has unexpectedly dropped out of the top five, as emerging destinations like Miyako Island and even long-haul cities such as New York gain traction.

Bangkok Falls as Busan Enters Top Five; Searches to Miyako Island and New York Rise Nearly 10x and 4x, Respectively

While Thailand has traditionally been a go-to destination for Taiwanese travelers, Agoda reports that Bangkok has dropped out of the top five most popular destinations in H1 2026. Taking its place is Busan, South Korea's second-largest city. According to Busan Metropolitan Government statistics, Taiwan was the top source market for Busan in the first quarter of the year, with over 200,000 Taiwanese visitors. Busan's growing popularity can likely be attributed to its diverse offerings, including coastal views, local markets, cable cars, luge rides, and trendy cafés, appealing to a range of Taiwanese travelers' preferences. Combined with convenient flight connections and short travel distance, Busan has quickly emerged as a leading destination in Northeast Asia.

Meanwhile, newly launched direct flights from Taipei and Taichung to Japan's Miyako Island earlier this year have driven interest among Taiwanese travelers, making it the fastest-growing destination with searches on Agoda increasing nearly tenfold year-on-year. Long-haul travel is also gaining momentum, with searches for New York rising nearly 4x compared to H1 last year, indicating that Taiwanese travelers continue to expand their travel horizons beyond Asia.

Hong Kong Remains Top Source Market; Philippines Shows Highest Growth in Inbound Travel Interest

On the inbound side, Agoda reports that Hong Kong continues to rank as Taiwan's largest source market, reflecting strong short-haul travel demand and frequent cross-border movement. The Philippines, meanwhile, has emerged as the fastest-growing inbound market with a 53% increase in travel interest to Taiwan compared to H1 last year. According to Taiwan Tourism Administration data, more than 210,000 Filipino travelers visited Taiwan in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 43% year-on-year increase.

Agoda's findings not only point to emerging travel interest from Southeast Asian source markets like the Philippines, but also that they are expanding their itineraries beyond Taipei. Searches for Kaohsiung from travelers from the Philippines have increased by nearly 3.5x, while travel interest to Chiayi has doubled. Additionally, outlying islands such as Kinmen and Green Island are among the fastest-growing destinations, both seeing over 3x growth in searches, suggesting increasing interest in nature-based and island travel experiences among Southeast Asian visitors.

Jishan Chai, Country Director for Taiwan at Agoda shared, "Agoda's data highlights the trends powering Taiwan's tourism in 2026, with emerging source markets like the Philippines opening new opportunities. We're also seeing Taiwanese travelers shifting their preferences, moving beyond traditional hotspots to explore a wider range of destinations. It's an exciting time as both regional gems and long-haul adventures capture the imagination of travelers seeking unique and enriching journeys. We're looking forward to empowering even more travelers to expand their horizons in the second half of the year."

Agoda is poised to help connect more Taiwanese travelers to the world and bring the world to Taiwan with over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, all in one convenient platform. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda