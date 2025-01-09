Agoda unveils the most 'paw-some' cities in Asia to travel with pets

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has announced its ranking of the top 10 most pet-friendly travel destinations in Asia, highlighting the growing trend of travelers seeking accommodations that welcome their furry companions. The list, calculated based on the average number of accommodations allowing pets, reveals cities in Vietnam dominate the list, securing four out of ten spots. 

Da Nang (Vietnam) leads the pack, followed by Cebu (Philippines), Hanoi (Vietnam), Nha Trang (Vietnam), and Tainan (Taiwan) to complete the top five. Pattaya (Thailand), Taichung (Taiwan), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), New Delhi (India), and Manila (Philippines) round out the top ten.

Pet travel is on the rise in Asia with Millennials and Gen Z leading the charge as they embrace pet parenthood and splurge on their furry friends, according to a recent study by Allied Market Research*. Agoda saw a 64% growth in pet-friendly properties last year, making it easier than ever for pets to join their owners on travel adventures in comfort and style.

Lam Vu, Country Director Vietnam at Agoda shared, "At Agoda, we understand that pets are family too. Our latest ranking of pet-friendly cities is a testament to our commitment to making travel inclusive for everyone, including our four-legged friends. Vietnam, with its welcoming culture and diverse landscapes, stands out as a pet paradise. Whether you're exploring the scenic beaches of Da Nang or the bustling streets of Hanoi, Agoda ensures a seamless travel experience for you and your pets."

Travelers looking to explore pet-friendly destinations have a wide variety of accommodations to choose from on Agoda that cater to their needs. With an easy-to-use search filter, Agoda makes it simple to include pets in your travel plans. For more information, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app.

