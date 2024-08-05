Agoda Unveils Top Dive Destinations in Asia for International Scuba Day

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda revealed that Bali in Indonesia is Asia's most popular dive destination. Bali came out on top of Agoda's ranking of the most popular dive destinations in Asia, which was released ahead of International Scuba Day on August 6th. The ranking highlights the most popular diving destinations based on Agoda's booking insights and offers scuba enthusiasts a glimpse into the underwater wonders of Asia.

Top Dive Destination in Asia, based on Agoda accommodation booking data 1 Bali 2 Phuket 3 Okinawa 4 Cebu 5 Nha Trang

Scuba diving is becoming increasingly popular in Asia, with destinations like Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand drawing increasing numbers of enthusiasts according to a report by Vision Research Reports. Globally, the report projects the diving tourism market to reach a value of over ten billion dollars in 2032, which would be 250% increase compared to 2022.

Bali, Indonesia was the most popular dive destination on Agoda in the first half of the year. The island isn't just a premier diving destination, it's also known for its stunning beaches and rich culture. The island's underwater world is teeming with marine life, making it a must-visit for divers of all levels. One of the most famous diving sites here is the USAT Liberty Shipwreck in Tulamben. This site offers divers the chance to explore a sunken World War II cargo ship and is now home to a variety of marine species.

Phuket, Thailand came in second. Thailand's largest island is renowned for its vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches, but beneath its turquoise waters a treasure trove of dive sites is waiting to be explored, attracting divers from around the globe. Scuba enthusiasts also have the option of exploring the nearby Similan Islands, which are celebrated for their crystal-clear waters and abundant marine life. Divers can expect to see everything from manta rays to whale sharks in this underwater paradise.

The subtropical climate and clear waters of Okinawa, Japan, third on the list, offer some of Japan's best diving experiences. The region's unique underwater landscapes and rich biodiversity make it a top choice for divers. It offers unique diving experiences with its warm waters and rich biodiversity. The Blue Cave in Cape Maeda is a must-visit site, known for its stunning blue hues and diverse marine life, including sea turtles and colorful reef fish.

Cebu, Philippines, in fourth, is located in the heart of the Philippines. Cebu is a diver's haven with diverse marine life and stunning underwater scenery. The island offers a range of diving sites suitable for all levels of divers. One of the most popular spots is Malapascua Island, where divers can encounter thresher sharks. The island's underwater landscapes are also home to vibrant coral gardens and a variety of fish species.

Rounding out the top five is Nha Trang, Vietnam, a coastal city in southern Vietnam. Nha Trang is gaining popularity as a diving destination thanks to its warm waters and a colorful marine ecosystem which makes it an inviting spot for underwater exploration. The Hon Mun Marine Protected Area is a top dive site, known for its clear waters and diverse marine life. Divers can explore coral reefs teeming with colorful fish and other marine creatures.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Asia offers some of the most spectacular diving experiences in the world. From shipwrecks to vibrant coral reefs, each destination provides unique underwater adventures for divers of all levels. We are excited to see travelers exploring these underwater treasures and are ready to facilitate their travel needs for the ideal scuba trip."

In addition to over 4.5 million holiday properties, the Agoda platform also offers more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities, which can all be combined in the same booking.

ABOUT THE DATA: The ranking is based on accommodation bookings made on Agoda between January and June 2024.

Market research from Vision Reports can be found here:

https://www.visionresearchreports.com/diving-tourism-market/40230

