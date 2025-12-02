Agoda's Localization Pays Off: Agoda Report Finds Asia's Most Adaptable Hotels Outperform Peers by 59%

As regional travel increases, data shows that culturally fluent strategies now define the region's top-performing properties.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda released its latest research report, Tailored to Win: Capturing Asia's Tourism Boom, showing that nearly all hotels adopting advanced localization reported improved guest satisfaction and loyalty, with 99% seeing higher satisfaction scores and 91% noting guests are willing to pay more per room. As Asia cements its position as the world's fastest-growing travel engine with over 2 billion middle class consumers alone, the report underscores how localization, tailoring experiences to reflect the cultural, linguistic, and behavioral preferences of travelers are becoming essential for hotels and accommodation partners vying to stand out in a highly competitive market.

Over the past three years, Asia's share of global international arrivals has risen sharply from 9% in 2022 to nearly 28% by early 2025, with intra-Asia trips making up the bulk of this growth. Rising incomes, improved connectivity, and government-led tourism initiatives have powered this rise, creating a new wave of opportunity for the region's hospitality sector. Yet as this growth accelerates, so too does the complexity of traveler expectations. The "Asian traveler" is no longer a single archetype, rather a collective of differences in culture, cuisine, language, and payment preferences. This means that hotels must localize not only their marketing and booking experiences, but also their on-site guest journeys.

According to the report, five key insights define this new phase of regional tourism:

Localization is becoming a decisive competitive edge , with hotels that adapt culturally and linguistically to guests from neighboring markets witnessing stronger demand from China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

, with hotels that adapt culturally and linguistically to guests from neighboring markets witnessing stronger demand from China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Localization depth varies widely. While most hotels have implemented basic language and payment adaptations, only around one-third have reached "integrated tailoring," where personalization spans across marketing, booking, and on-site experiences.

While most hotels have implemented basic language and payment adaptations, only around one-third have reached "integrated tailoring," where personalization spans across marketing, booking, and on-site experiences. Returns grow with sophistication : hotels at advanced stages of localization report 59% stronger RevPAR impact , with nearly all noting higher satisfaction, more repeat bookings, and greater guest willingness to pay a premium.

: hotels at advanced stages of localization report , with nearly all noting higher satisfaction, more repeat bookings, and greater guest willingness to pay a premium. Data gaps persist , as 55% of hoteliers cite limited awareness of guest cultural preferences and 44% express uncertainty about ROI , preventing more targeted localization investments.

, as and , preventing more targeted localization investments. Online travel agencies (OTAs) are bridging capability gaps, with nearly 80% of advanced localizers relying on OTA partners like Agoda for guest insights, cultural data, and digital tools that enable multilingual and multi-currency engagement.

"Asia's travel landscape is incredibly diverse, and true success comes from understanding the nuances of each market," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda. "Our report shows that hotels advancing their localization strategies see up to 95% higher repeat bookings and stronger guest satisfaction. From multi-currency payments to localized marketing and traveler insights, we help our partners turn these cultural nuances into measurable impact empowering them to grow by being as local as their guests expect."

Reflecting its commitment to helping partners localize effectively, Agoda combines multilingual access, local payment support, and data-driven programs to help hoteliers and partners connect authentically with travelers across the globe. These initiatives aim to make localization not just accessible, but actionable for properties of all sizes.

As intra-Asia travel continues to grow, the opportunity for hotels lies in moving from standardization to true localization designing experiences that feel familiar, seamless, and culturally authentic for every guest. Agoda's report calls on hoteliers and accommodation partners to audit their guest mix, invest in multilingual and culturally trained staff, and partner with digital platforms that can provide the insights and tools needed to deliver personalized, data-driven experiences at scale.

Download the full report here, "Tailored to Win: How Hotels are Using Localization to Capture Asia's Tourism Boom."

