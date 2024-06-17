AgriFutures growAG launches in New Zealand

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgriFutures growAG., the Australian agritech innovation platform, today announced its launch in New Zealand.

Agritech New Zealand founder and agritech venture capitalist, Peter Wren-Hilton, said the launch was an exciting opportunity for local industry.

"New Zealand has world-class innovation happening here in agritech, and AgriFutures growAG is an ideal platform to showcase our achievements on the global stage," he said. "Having worked closely with the AgriFutures growAG team I've seen the international audience they've built and the wonderful opportunities they've facilitated all around the world – it's exciting to be able to now offer this to companies, researchers and investors here in New Zealand."

AgriFutures Australia's General Manager, Global Innovation Networks, Harriet Mellish said the partnership would help connect the New Zealand ecosystem with opportunities in Australia and around the globe including R&D, trials, investments, and commercialisation partnerships.

"In the three years since we launched we've supported over NZD$162 million in Startup investment; featured over 3,000 research projects and welcomed visitors from 190 countries," she said. "We have already worked with some exceptional companies and researchers from New Zealand and I hope that number will rapidly grow now we are formally here."

Brendan O'Connell, CEO of AgriTech New Zealand, said, "The launch of AgriFutures growAG. in New Zealand is a significant moment for our agritech sector. By connecting our local innovators with international partners, we are opening doors to new opportunities and accelerating the development of cutting-edge solutions for sustainable agriculture."

There are currently six New Zealand projects live on AgriFutures growAG. seeking research partners, suppliers and investment:

Fleecegrow, a wool-waste innovation company researching turning wool-waste into a plant growing media and alternative to rockwool, as well as fertiliser.

Map & Zap®, an AI driven early growth stage weed identification and laser-zapping solution that reduces the need for chemical herbicides for controlling weeds.

Nanobubble Agritech, an irrigation technology company doubling the productive capacity of water.

ProTag, a next generation smart tag for livestock that enables deeper individual animal insights through behaviour analytics and advanced location monitoring technology.

SWAMI, an innovative solution that uses acoustic technology to predict and detect surface water build up to improve irrigation management, water efficiency and environmental outcomes.

VinEye, a faster, more accurate and more cost-effective solution to identify Grapevine leafroll disease.

The AgriFutures growAG. digital platform is underpinned by an in-person concierge team who facilitate listings of opportunities, and make personal introductions for international cooperation and collaboration. The team regularly travels to international events to promote the platform and showcase investment and partnership opportunities. So far in 2024, the team has been active on the ground in the USA, Netherlands, UK, as well as New Zealand.

AgriFutures growAG. is powered by AgriFutures Australia and funded by the Australian Government.

SOURCE AgriFutures GrowAG