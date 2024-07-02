AGX by Hydra X Launches: Facilitating Cross-Listings for Tokenized Assets

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGX, a digital exchange operated by LabyrinthX Technologies Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Hydra X, proudly announces its official launch. AGX, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Recognised Market Operator (RMO), aims to enable cross-listings and facilitate liquidity flow between exchanges in different jurisdictions. AGX's simplified dual listing procedure streamlines the process for issuers to list assets and for investors to engage in fast, seamless trading and settlement.

An example of AGX's cross-listing capabilities is its recent collaboration with MIO 3, a blockchain platform based in EL Salvador specializing in tokenizing real world assets. This partnership will enable both companies to cross-list and offer tokenized assets to their clients in both El Salvador and Singapore.

"We are excited to launch AGX, a platform designed to transform the landscape of private market investments," said Mark Tang, Vice President of AGX. "Our collaboration with regulated providers worldwide underscores our commitment to creating a more interconnected, reliable and efficient financial ecosystem. We believe AGX will pave the way for new investment opportunities and facilitate greater liquidity flow across borders."

For Media Enquiries

Trina GAN

[email protected]

About AGX

AGX is a leading Asia-first digital exchange, operated by LabyrinthX Technologies Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Hydra X), that leverages blockchain technology to transform private market investments. The platform offers swift trading and settlement, enhancing liquidity and efficiency. It provides Corporate Accredited and Institutional Investors with access to alternative assets, private equity, and debt.

Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, AGX holds a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) licence under the Securities and Futures Act.

For more information, visit our website, linkedin, or instagram.

About Hydra X

Hydra X Pte. Ltd. is a regulatory-compliant, integrated platform enabling access to the tokenized financial ecosystem. It provides end-to-end infrastructure for the trading of tokenized assets, enabling businesses and institutional clients to adopt and scale within the digital capital markets. Headed by founding CEO Daryl Low, Hydra X's management team has more than 60 years of experience in finance, financial regulation, law and technology.

For more information, visit our website, linkedin, or instagram.

SOURCE Hydra X