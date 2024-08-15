AI + medical care｜Neusoft Education launches the Healthcare Training Lab to support practical teaching for software-related majors in universities

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the trend of population aging in China, the government and all sectors of society are taking active measures to address the challenges of the digital age. Following the rise of the "silver economy", the smart elderly care industry will be promising, and software will be playing a crucial role in the smart elderly care industry, which can effectively improve the efficiency and quality of elderly care services through intelligent management, optimizing resource allocation, providing personalized services, monitoring the health status of seniors in real time, and assisting in decision-making support. In the coming years, the demand for software-related jobs within the smart elderly care industry is expected to grow, creating abundant employment opportunities and development prospects for skilled professionals.

As a leading IT solutions and services provider in China, Neusoft, with its profound accumulation in the field of medical informationization, actively promotes the digital transformation of the healthcare industry, makes continuous efforts to make healthcare services more intelligent through the research and development of intelligent healthcare systems and services, and sets the benchmark for the industry through technological innovation and model innovation.

Neusoft Education Technology Group, in building the integrated strategic development of education and medical care, relies on the advantageous resources of its industry and the accumulation of its characteristic TOPCARES education methodology, and strengthens the development of resources in the education services business segment. The Group develops the Healthcare Training Lab, covering scenarios such as professional teaching, comprehensive practice, and competition training, provides courses and industrial projects covering the latest technologies for software-related majors in universities and colleges, and provides one-stop assistance to colleges and universities so as to improve their professional teaching and educating capabilities.

This smart practical training laboratory focuses on the deep integration of intelligent healthcare business scenarios into software development teaching and training. By leveraging Neuedu's strong industrial advantages in healthcare, it integrates intelligent healthcare business scenarios throughout the teaching and skill training in software development. This includes four subsystems: the health and wellness platform portal, the health and wellness app, the health and wellness data monitoring dashboard, and the health and wellness platform management system, assisting students in comprehensively experiencing industry-level practical scenarios and typical applications.

The courses and projects in this smart practical training laboratory incorporate AI technology and embody the "Five New" concepts (new theory, new technology, new application, new tools, and new products), with distinct practical features. By applying Vue as the front-end framework, SpringBoot as the back-end framework and Mybatis as the persistence layer framework, the courses use Android technology in mobile application development; AIGC technology is introduced in 6 courses and 14 projects to assist learners to break through difficulties, enhance their sense of achievement, and help teachers reduce their teaching burden and improve teaching efficiency. The design features an advanced project system that progresses from knowledge point (group)-level to unit-level, course-level, and comprehensive-level, moving from basic to complex, to help students gradually and systematically improve their practical skills.

Rich supporting resources are available to comprehensively train core skills for software development positions. The training projects offer various resources depending on the technical direction of the training, such as product requirement specifications, experimental data, interface prototypes, project source code, database SQL scripts, API interface documents, background deployment files, project practical manuals, project implementation guides, and project guidance videos to supporting training in UI design, front-end development, back-end development, and mobile application development skills.

