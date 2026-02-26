AI Calling: Crafting a Future-Oriented Voice Network

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice services lie at the heart of operator services and play a crucial role in society. By 2025, the number of New Calling users in China had surpassed 80 million, with the user base steadily expanding. Over 70 terminal models now support data channel (DC) capabilities. China Mobile has introduced an AI life assistant, offering many services through calls, including medical consultations and medication purchases, truly achieving call-as-a-service. Furthermore, New Calling is extending beyond China's borders as operators like Kuwait's Zain, Saudi Arabia's stc, and Thailand's AIS begin to roll out features such as Visualized Voice Calling and simultaneous interpretation, broadening the scope for global growth.

When it comes to service experience, voice services continue to evolve alongside advancements in communications networks. With the advent of 5G-A and AI, these services are moving toward more immersive and interactive experiences. Huawei's AI Calling solution leverages the dial pads of mobile phones and the huge number resources of operators. Integrating AI technologies enhances the call experience and allows operators to establish a new, promising service entry.

To tackle the challenges posed by the coexistence of multiple generations of voice networks, Huawei has developed the converged bare-metal Single Voice Core (SVC) solution. This solution unifies access for 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and fixed-line users into a single network, enabling operators to seamlessly retire outdated equipment and transition to a bare-metal architecture. It ensures "one-time investment, long-term benefits" for operators.

By integrating noise cancellation technology into the fully-converged SVC network, operators can deliver crystal-clear calls, elevating HD calls to an immersive experience and improving their quality for all users, across all terminals. Regarding innovations in voice services, calling assistants can meaningfully improve the call process through features like intelligent call answering, real-time translation, and post-call summaries. In DC-based interactive services, multi-modal general assistants can handle complex tasks during calls, bridging various industries with phone numbers and offering a unified service entry in the AI era.

MWC 2026 will take place from March 2 to 5 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei is excited to collaborate with global industry partners to turn every call into an AI-powered one, improve the quality of every connection, and usher in the next era of call-as-a-service.

