AI: Digital to Physical - The 6th BEYOND EXPO is set to Open in Macau

MACAU, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "AI: Digital to Physical," the 6th BEYOND EXPO, Asia's largest tech expo is set to welcome nearly 800 exhibitors, 400 speakers and over 400 media back to The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo when it officially opens from May 27-30. As a recognized cornerstone for innovation, the tech expo will bring well-known companies, startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and family offices, from over 100 countries for dialogue and inspiration about the future of technology across more than 220 sessions. At this year's Expo, the theme will focus on the practical application of technology and how AI is evolving to offer real-world deployment.

Robots dance at BEYOND EXPO Opening 2025 Credit: BEYOND EXPO A robot plays the piano at BEYOND EXPO 2025 Credit: BEYOND EXPO The Opening Ceremony of BEYOND EXPO 2025 Credit: BEYOND EXPO

The program illustrates BEYOND EXPO's commitment to nurturing new technology by providing rich opportunities for participants that will drive regional growth including access to the BEYOND EXPO BGlobal Network; and Fund at First Pitch (a highly anticipated competition which encourages entrepreneurs of all sizes to pitch their business ideas and win real investment). These will be complemented by innovative tech and special focus sessions on AI Glasses, BEYOND Wealth Summit, Clawcon Macao, Digital AI, China Venture Capital Forum, GenZ Forum, Green Building Conference Global Investment, SheTech Summit, and W2+3 Commerce Forum. Regional summits covering Asia-Europe Tech Forum, Asia-Latam Tech Forum, Japan Tech Forum, Korea Tech Forum, and China-Switzerland FEM Bilateral Development. Highlights will also include a Greater Bay Area Innovation Tour. This dual emphasis on sector innovation and regional opportunity positions BEYOND EXPO as one of the most prominent and impactful pan-Asian tech gatherings.

Covering sectors from AI, Healthcare, Mobility, Property Tech, Clean Energy, Robotics, Fashion Tech, Sports Tech, to Web3, this year promises to be the most content-rich BEYOND Expo to date.

BEYOND Expo Co-Founder Dr. LU Gang said, "Building on our mission of 'Empowering Asia, Bridging the World, and the growing success of BEYOND Expo since it started, this year we are excited to realize the theme of 'AI: Digital to Physical' which will showcase Asia's rapid rise in frontier technologies. AI is no longer an isolated discussion; this Expo will present many tangible products and solutions that can transform our lives."

BEYOND Expo Co-founder Jason Ho added, "With innovation in technology changing everything in our lives we are proud to bring together a tech ecosystem to drive momentum and nurture next-generation technologies. Our exciting lineup of speakers will create an exciting few days at BEYOND Expo as we continue to support the global expansion of Asian tech companies and resource sharing to address global challenges."

During the three-day exhibition, BEYOND Expo will deliver internationally diverse and intellectually stimulating perspectives with its lineup of speakers. Speakers from across the globe, including Greater China, the United States, United Kingdom, the EU, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America will share their insights.

BEYOND Expo will showcase over 1,000 high-tech products, targeting daily lifestyle and sustainability solutions. These included biodegradable materials, enhanced earphones and speakers, smart eyewear, healthy food, humanoids, medical devices, robotic pets, sleeping aids, and future mobility solutions. B2B applications included AI-reality-inspired software, medical devices, energy-saving and industrial robots.

Visit BEYOND Expo 2026 at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo

Beyond Expo 2026 is being held at The Venetian Macao's Cotai Expo. As Macao's largest integrated resort operator, Sands China has an extensive range of MICE offerings across its properties: The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian® Macao, and The Londoner® Macao. Sands Lifestyle provides a one-stop destination offering, seven Forbes five-star hotels accommodation, world-class entertainment venues, spectacular recreation and leisure options, unrivalled shopping experiences and dynamic dining options, attracting top event planners from around the world to host major events here.

A full list of participating companies can be found here: Beyond Expo 2026 Exhibitors

About BEYOND Expo

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia's leading annual technology event. Serving as a dynamic platform since 2021, BEYOND Expo not only showcases global technological innovations but also provides a unique opportunity to foster innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions.

BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia's Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted approach involving expos, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovative ecosystem, propelling collective development in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry. www.beyondexpo.com

SOURCE BEYOND EXPO