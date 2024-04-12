AI-DOL: Revolutionising the Future of Entertainment with AI-Powered Virtual Idols

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, AI-DOL emerges as a trailblazer, crafting an extraordinary ecosystem of AI-powered virtual idols that are set to captivate the global audience. This innovative foundation is not only redefining the boundaries of entertainment but also creating a new paradigm for fan interaction and engagement.

Innovative Products and Cutting-Edge Technologies

At the heart of AI-DOL's mission is the utilisation of a suite of advanced AI technologies including audio-to-animation, audio-to-emotion, text-to-music, and text-to-speech. These are complemented by proprietary AI Character Models and IP Rights, ensuring a unique and immersive experience. By abstracting crypto into a fan-control and engagement platform, AI-DOL is setting new standards for live streaming and real-time interactions on mainstream platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.



In reflecting on the journey of AI-DOL, Erica, Co-founder of AI-DOL, shared, 'Our vision with AI-DOL has always been to bridge the gap between technology and human emotion, creating a world where fans can connect with idols on a deeper level, anytime, anywhere. The rapid growth of our first virtual girl band on platforms like TikTok is a testament to the universal appeal of this new form of entertainment. As we continue to innovate and expand our reach, we're excited about the potential to not just entertain, but also to create a meaningful impact on the global entertainment landscape. The future of entertainment is here, and it's powered by AI. Join us as we embark on this thrilling journey to make the impossible, possible.'"

In just one month since its inception, AI-DOL's first girl band is on track to amass over 1 million TikTok followers. With ambitious plans to incubate 3 groups of AI artists by the end of 2024, AI-DOL aims to build a fanbase in the billions, revolutionising how music and entertainment are consumed and enjoyed worldwide.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Collaborations

AI-DOL is gearing up for an exciting future with upcoming music videos and an album featuring collaborations with globally acclaimed DJs and artists by June 2024. Furthermore, a strategic partnership with 50 top TikTok creators is set to unlock a reach of over 100 million fans across Asia, significantly expanding AI-DOL's influence and presence in the digital entertainment landscape.

Unwavering Support and Expertise

The project's ambitious vision is backed by Virtual Protocol, an AI foundation with a substantial treasury and support from industry heavyweights such as DeFiance Capital, Canonical Capital, LongHash Ventures, and Merit Circle. AI-DOL's team consists of seasoned professionals from diverse backgrounds, including former executives from TikTok, alumni from prestigious institutions like Imperial College London and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and consultants from Boston Consulting Group (BCG). This collective expertise ensures that AI-DOL is poised for unprecedented success in the digital age.

As AI-DOL continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of virtual entertainment, it invites fans and enthusiasts to join this exciting journey into a future where virtual idols reign supreme. Stay updated on all things AI-DOL by visiting their website, reading their whitepaper, and following them on Twitter and TikTok.

Join us in welcoming the dawn of a new era in entertainment with AI-DOL — where technology meets creativity, and virtual idols become a global phenomenon.

For more information, please visit:

Website: http://www.ai-dol.ai/

Whitepaper: https://ai-idol.gitbook.io/ai-dol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ai_dol_official

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aidolofficial

SOURCE AI-DOL