KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, a prominent technology brand known for its commitment to innovation and user-centric design, has today unveiled a brand-new powerful 5G smartphone, the realme 12x 5G. Upholding the spirit of '5G for Everyone', the latest addition offers compelling performance boosted by an outstanding 5G processor, AI Boost feature and 120Hz Eye Comfort Display, complemented by a head-turning design.

AI Engine-boosted realme 12x 5G Offers Faster-than-Peers 5G Capabilities; Available First at CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Yes, redONE and TM

Aspiring to redefine the market once again, realme 12x 5G will be gradually available at CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Yes, redONE and Yes starting from 3 May 2024, with respective monthly device plans. Meanwhile, retail shoppers can also pre-order their realme 12x 5G at realme's official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop from 5 May 2024.

Strongest 5G Network

The realme 12x 5G draws power from the Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor, which scores an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 415,800, delivering better-than-expected performance. It is complemented by a 360° Surround Six-Antenna 5G Layout, Signal Enhancement Technology, and Dual-channel Network Acceleration that strengthens network connection and speed, allowing up to 3.27Gbps ultra-fast download speed. In addition, it features a 5G Low Power Smart Hotspot, which users can share their 5G network without overconsuming power.

For gaming and heavy-load scenarios, realme 12x 5G users can bank on the AI Boost Engine. The exclusive mode optimises resource allocation to facilitate faster, smoother system usage and gaming performance, effectively improving app launching time, game latency, and frame rate stability.

Certified Eye-comfort Display, Complemented by Seamless Mobile Experience

Endorsed by TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, the realme 12x 5G's 6.67-inch display screen significantly reduces harmful blue light, coupled with a display brightness that goes as low as 1 nit – the lowest within the segment – users can enjoy their moment with peace of mind even at night. With a 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 625 nits, the smartphone ensures clear visibility even under direct sunlight.

Meanwhile, it comes with five smart features often seen in flagship-level smartphones, namely the Air Gestures, Rainwater Smart Touch, Dynamic Button, and Mini Capsule 2.0, granting a greater human-technology interaction. With the Air Gestures support, users can easily navigate the phone from a distance without touching the screen, such as answering or muting incoming calls, scrolling Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and more. Then, the Dynamic Button granted users greater convenience by enabling them to launch selected applications by just double-tapping and double-clicking the power button.

The exceptional experience continues with a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Certificate that ensures smooth usage for times to come, an IP54 water and dust resistance, a 360° NFC, as well as a 3.5mm earphone jack.

Head-turning Dancing Light-Feather

On the design front, the realme 12x 5G, available in Feather Green and Glowing Black, catches eyeballs with its Light Feather Design, made possible with the nanoscale photolithography. Hundreds of thousands of hyper-realistic feather motifs – undergone more than 64 million structural changes in the shining granting – run across the phone's surface. It features a middle-round camera deco often seen in flagship models.

In addition, the realme 12x 5G features a 50MP ultra-clear primary camera for crystal-clear pictures. It also comes with a 7.89mm Ultra Slim body and a 5,000mAh massive battery supported by a 15W quick charge.

With its stunning appearance and fluid experience, the realme 12x 5G is unquestionably one of the best new releases. It gives the 5G smartphone a different meaning, as evidenced by the comprehensive experience it offers.

Kindly find below the availability of the realme 12x 5G:

Device RRP Availability realme 12x 5G (Feather Green and

Glowing Black) RM1,099 (8GB+256GB) RM899 (8GB+128GB)* *The 8GB+128GB

configuration will be available

at a later date Telco Partners: realme 12x 5G will

be available at CelcomDigi, Maxis,

U Mobile, Yes, redONE and TM

starting from 3 May 2024. e-Commerce: realme 12x 5G will

be available for pre-order at official

Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop

starting from 5 May 2024.

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 200 million. 2024 is the year of rebranding for realme with its new slogan, "Make it real." Under the new brand spirit, realme will focus more on young users than before and bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/my/ .

