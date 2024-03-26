Portrait Master with Largest Storage realme 12 5G Lands in Malaysia, Starting from RM1,099

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, a prominent technology brand known for its commitment to innovation and user-centric design, is thrilled to launch the realme 12 5G as part of the realme 12 Series 5G. The latest addition sets a new benchmark by delivering ultra-clear portrait capabilities and unparalleled functionality, made possible with its 108MP primary shooter, massive storage, and Android's First Dynamic Button. The realme 12 5G retails as low as RM1,099 and is now available nationwide.

Understanding the needs of the younger generation, the realme 12 5G delivers a tech experience that exceeds expectations through various aspects.

108MP Ultra-clear Portrait Camera with Up to 20X Zoom

From 3X lossless zoom up to 20X zoom, the realme 12 5G challenges the norms by bringing an ultra-clear 108MP main camera capable of ultra-focal length like no other in the segment. Developed in collaboration with Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, users can enjoy DSLR-level background blurring effects strikingly emphasise subjects. Additionally, it elevates the photography experience with Group Portrait Mode – capable of recognising up to 10 individuals – that prevents distortion, as well as Master Camera Filters where users can explore three unique movie filters — Journey, Memory, and Maverick — crafted by the esteemed cinematographer, ensuring each shot captures cinematic-quality portraits.

Massive 512GB Storage, Can Save Up to 120,000 Photos

Modern smartphone users often struggle with ROM storage, which is not a problem with the realme 12 5G. The lightweight smartphone has an extensive 512GB storage that can save up to 120,000 photos. Meanwhile, it is supported by Dynamic 16GB RAM for silky-smooth operations, even for multitasking.

A Taste of Innovation that You Can't Go Back

With the innovative Dynamic Button, realme 12 5G users can customise the power button for quick access to various functions with either a double tap or double press, including card wallet quick launch, sound modes, and third-party app shortcuts – from TikTok and Instagram to Touch n' Go and more – catering to diverse daily scenarios. Catering to users' travel needs, the device incorporates a Riding Mode, enabling distraction-free and safe commuting experiences and prioritising user safety and focus during daily travels.

Meanwhile, the realme 12 5G has a Rainwater Smart Touch powered by AI. In cases where water is detected on the screen, an algorithm will interfere with the touch responses and improve the overall user experience through greater touch input accuracy. Furthermore, the realme 12 5G debuts with the realme UI 5.0, showcasing the Mini Capsule 2.0 interactive experience for seamless access to music, weather, events, and step counts. It's accompanied by File Dock and Phonelink functionalities.

Head-turning Dynamic Design with FHD+ Sunlight Display

Adding to its allure, the realme 12 5G showcases a trendy watch-inspired design, integrating elements reminiscent of luxury timepieces into the smartphone. Featuring a polished sunburst dial, 3D jubilee bracelet texture, and Polished PVD Edges, the device boasts a slim 7.69mm profile for a comfortable grip and exceptional tactile quality. Available in two vibrant and youthful colours, Twilight Purple and Woodland Green, the realme 12 5G caters to the diverse aesthetic preferences of modern consumers. Its 6.72-inch display pushes the refresh rate to 120Hz and brings a peak brightness of 950 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in direct sunlight.

An Unbeatable Value

Starting at RM1,099, the realme 12 5G offers unmatched experience at an unbeatable value. Apart from all the features mentioned above, the 360° NFC-ready device boasts the powerful Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor, featuring an 8-core architecture and 6nm process technology to fulfil users' demands effortlessly. The rigorously tested realme 12 5G combines 5000mAh and 45W flash charging, IP54 dust and water resistance, and a dual stereo speaker.

Kindly find below the availability of the realme 12 5G:

Device Configuration Availability Promotion realme 12 5G (Twilight Purple, Woodland Green) RM1,099 (8GB+256GB) realme Brand Stores; Authorised Dealers; Official Lazada , Shopee , and TikTok Stores Period: 26 March to 30 April Gifts worth up to RM399: Techlife Wireless Earbuds, 1-year Extended Warranty; 30-day 1-to-1 Replacement Guarantee RM1,299 (8GB+512GB)

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 200 million. 2024 is the year of rebranding for realme with its new slogan, "Make it real." Under the new brand spirit, realme will focus more on young users than before and bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/my/ .

