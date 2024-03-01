The realme 12 Pro+ 5G stands out with a segment's only 64MP periscope telephoto lens powered by a 1/2" OV64B sensor with 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

The realme 12+ 5G boasts a Sony-LYT600 main shooter, perfect for vlogging. Notably, Malaysia is the first market to launch the realme 12+ 5G.

realme steps up its offerings through the partnership with Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda and luxury watchmaker Ollivier Saveo.

Delivering an immersive audio experience powered by Dolby Atmos, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G are now available nationwide. Customers can bring home the realme 12 Pro+ 5G at RM1,599 for a limited time.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand globally, kickstarts its 'Year of Imaging' with the realme 12 Series, which consists of realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G. Championing realme's 'value-driven premium product' philosophy, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G brings the segment's only periscope telephoto lens. Notably, Malaysia is the first market to launch the realme 12+ 5G.

The Strongest Periscope Telephoto in The Segment

Periscope Lens Only at RM1,599; realme 12 series 5G Outclass Peers with Photography Mastery at a Price Lower than Expected

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G proudly introduces the only powerful telephoto periscope lens in its category, a feature traditionally exclusive to flagship models due to its high cost and technical complexity. realme 12 Pro+ 5G takes a giant leap forward with its periscope telephoto lens, offering unparalleled 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, and a focal length equivalent to 71mm. The heart of such an innovation lies in the OV64B OmniVision 1/2" sensor paired with the industry's highest 64MP resolution for periscope telephoto lens, promising crisp, detailed images with noise control even in low light.

Powering the coveted imaging powerhouse is a groundbreaking Omnifocal Photography System, a singular camera setup offering five lossless zoom levels – 0.6X, 1X, 2X, 3X, and 6X – a first in realme device. The system's in-sensor zoom technology ensures incredible image quality with clarity far surpassing standard digital zoom, empowering users with the flexibility to select the perfect focal length for precise and vivid shots across various distances. Complementing this, the series also boasts a pioneering 120X SuperZoom, offering an unprecedented ultra long-range zoom capability in its class, setting a new benchmark for photographic versatility.

The SuperOIS technology is a cornerstone of this system, offering exceptional image stabilisation. This, combined with the flagship-grade Sony IMX890 sensor on the main camera, allows the realme 12 Pro+ 5G to excel in various photographic scenarios, particularly in low light and portrait settings.

Elevating Next-gen Imaging with Qualcomm Partnership

In collaboration with Qualcomm, realme introduces the industry-leading RAW domain algorithm with unparalleled imaging capabilities. This innovation ensures lossless data integrity, accurate lighting, shadow details and superior clarity and dynamic range. Meanwhile, realme 12 Pro+ 5G sports a 4nm processor, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, for a robust performance.

Meanwhile, as the Best Vlogging Smartphone, realme 12+ 5G is equipped with a 50MP-Sony LYT-600 sensor and Sony OIS, delivering stable, low-noise images across various scenarios. It features a 2X in-sensor zoom that maintains superior image quality while providing users the freedom to choose from various focal lengths, achieving flawless captures at varying distances.

Designed for ease of use, realme 12+ 5G offers the new Snap Portrait System, an innovative system for quick shot capturing that quickly launches the camera in 0.8 seconds and allows up to 208 photos per minute through continuous shooting. Boosted by realme's exposure algorithms, intelligent subject autofocuses, motion detection, and Sony OIS, the success rate for fast-paced photos is improved by 40%. Further enhancing its versatility, realme 12+ 5G includes a 112° ultra-wide camera, micro camera and a 16MP HD selfie camera, catering to a wide range of photographic needs.

Cinematic Portraits in Collaboration with Oscar-Winning Cinematographer

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G revolutionises smartphone portrait photography with its Cinematic Bokeh Algorithm. It breathes life into full-body action shots by dynamically highlighting the character and subject while blurring the background. The algorithm, coupled with real-time aperture adjustment previews and hairline-level keying effects, makes sure a natural, refined bokeh with a shallow depth of field and precision is presented in every professional-grade photograph.

Meanwhile, realme 12 Pro+ 5G's Cinematic Portrait Mode brings a cropped focal length equivalent to 80mm, the golden focal length for professional-grade portraits. It brings the subject to the foreground and highlights the facial structure, resulting in a true portrait instead of a loose close-up. The optical level bokeh feature further enhances this by reducing the appearance of the background while also bringing out the natural skin tones.

The quest to deliver cinematic photography does not stop here. With the Cinematic Aspect Ratio of 2.39:1, a hallmark of classic film production, realme 12 Pro+ 5G's users can freely capture their moments without post-cropping.

In addition, realme has tapped a suitably illustrious name in collaboration for the customised Master Camera Filters: Claudio Miranda, the Oscar-winning cinematographer behind masterpieces like Life of Pi, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The filters are available on both smartphones.

Design Masterpiece by International Luxury Watch Designer - Ollivier Savéo

The realme 12 Series thrives in the intersection of luxury and technology with the partnership with Ollivier Savéo, famed for collaborations with prestigious Swiss watch brands like Rolex, Roger Dolby, Piaget, Breitling, and Quinting. The Golden Fluted Bezel, meticulously crafted with 300 triangular grooves, mirrors the intricate designs of high-end timepieces, offering an exquisite play of light. The Polished Sunburst Dial, boasting 500 gradient patterns, emulates the dynamic luminosity of classic luxury watches.

The imaging smartphones further distinguish themselves with the 3D Jubilee Bracelet, a design that imbues a tangible sophistication. Wrapped in premium Vegan Leather, the devices balance elegance and durability, being 30% softer than their predecessors and resistant to various stains. realme 12 Pro+ 5G's resilience is enhanced by IP65 dust and water resistance while the realme 12+ 5G gets an IP54 protection.

Colour options for the realme 12 Pro+ 5G include Submarine Blue, capturing the deep, vibrant essence often admired in luxury watch dials, and Navigator Beige, a tribute to the spirit of exploration and refined elegance synonymous with the bezels and straps of esteemed Swiss watch brands while the realme 12+ 5G is available in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige.

Immersive Display and Superior Sound with Long-Lasting Performance

realme 12 Pro+ 5G uses a 6.7 inch 120Hz OLED screen, while the realme 12+ 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, providing a rich viewing experience and vivid colours. Under the hood, the VC Cooling System helps maintain peak performance while keeping temperatures at optimal levels. Meanwhile, the Rainwater Smart Touch feature available on realme 12 Series distinguishes between unintentional water touches and actual finger input, improving touch accuracy even in mixed conditions.

For long-lasting usage, both Next-gen imagery smartphones come with a 67W SUPERVOOC charging capability paired with a substantial 5,000mAh battery. With dual certification from Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res, the realme 12 Pro+ 5G provides an exceptional auditory experience.

Ashim Mathur, Vice President, APAC Marketing, Dolby Laboratories, said "We are excited to collaborate with realme to offer more Malaysian consumers an opportunity to experience the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos with the launch of the realme 12 Pro+ 5G. Consumers will now be able to enjoy rich, multidimensional sound that reveals more depth, clarity, and details across all the entertainment they enjoy."

For powerhouse performance, realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers up to 12GB+12GB Dynamic RAM and up to 512GB storage, catering to all multitasking and storage needs. Meanwhile, realme 12+ 5G enjoys storage of 256GB.

realme UI 5.0: A New Era of Smartphone Interaction

Today realme also unveils the realme UI 5.0 for realme 12 Pro+ 5G, a transformative interface that elevates user convenience and connectivity to new heights. With Flash Capsule, access services like Grab and essential phone functions, including screen recordings and calls, are available with just a single touch. The Smart Image Matting feature allows users to effortlessly isolate subjects in photos and share them, offering support for complex multi-subject recognition. Furthermore, Phonelink seamlessly connects your device to PCs via Microsoft LTW, enabling instant synchronisation for calls, texts, and file transfers without additional downloads.

Grab the realme 12 Pro+ 5G Starting From a Limited-time Price of RM1,599

In conjunction with the 3.3 Festival, interested shoppers can bring home the realme 12 Pro+ 5G (8GB+256GB configuration) with a limited-time price of RM1,599 when they purchase from official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok stores.

In addition, realme Malaysia is offering a 30-day 1-to-1 replacement – a period longer than the industry practice of 7 days – for realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G that are bought and activated between 1 March and 31 March 2024.

Kindly find the pricing and availability here:

Device and Configuration RRP First Sale Promotion (1 March to 14 March) Official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Stores realme Brand Stores, Authorised Dealers realme 12 Pro+ 5G (Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige) 8GB+ 256GB RM1,699 3.3 Festival Flash Price: RM1,599 First Sale Price: RM1,699 Free Gift: 1-year Extended Warranty N/A 12GB+ 512GB RM2,099 Free Gifts: Techlife Smartwatch T17C, Techlife X60 Earbuds, 1-year Extended Warranty Free Gifts: Techlife X60 Earbuds, 1-year Extended Warranty realme 12+ 5G (Pioneer Green, Navigator Beige) 12GB+ 256GB RM1,499 Free Gifts: Techlife Smartwatch T17C, Techlife Wireless Earbuds, 1-year Extended Warranty Free Gifts: Techlife Wireless Earbuds, 1-year Extended Warranty

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 200 million. 2024 is the year of rebranding for realme with its new slogan, "Make it real." Under the new brand spirit, realme will focus more on young users than before and bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/my/ .

SOURCE realme