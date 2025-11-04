AI Innovation Asia 2025 to guide executives from insight to impact in the AI economy

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist Impact will host the 2nd annual AI Innovation Asia on December 2nd at The Four Seasons Singapore. This premier event returns to address a central challenge: while businesses know AI can drive growth, many struggle with implementation, governance and achieving return on investment. Kicking off the event, the opening ministerial keynote interview will feature Janil Puthucheary, senior minister of state, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, Singapore.

The event will bring together 500 executives to focus on practical applications of AI that drive value through case studies and panel discussions. Attendees will gain access to top adopters, regulators and solution providers, receiving actionable strategies and proven tools for successfully scaling AI in Asia.

Speaking ahead of the event, chair Tom Standage, deputy editor, The Economist and editor of The World Ahead, said: "AI is attracting lots of attention and investment but getting it to deliver tangible results at scale is harder than it looks. At AI Innovation Asia, we will bring together representatives from companies across the region for a frank conversation about what works, what doesn't and how to get the most from this exciting technology."

Key themes include:

The regulatory outlook for firms in Asia: examining the compliance challenges of navigating a fragmented regulatory ecosystem.

examining the compliance challenges of navigating a fragmented regulatory ecosystem. Return on investment: how firms should measure their ROI on AI projects to justify spending and ensure profitability.

how firms should measure their ROI on AI projects to justify spending and ensure profitability. Agentic AI and CX: understanding what agentic AI means for customer experience and how firms can responsibly utilise it.

understanding what agentic AI means for customer experience and how firms can responsibly utilise it. Explainable AI: addressing the 'black box' dilemma by examining how business leaders can maintain visibility in their AI systems without compromising effectiveness.

Other featured speakers include:

Aseem Puri, chief executive, Unilever International

Rowena Yeo, chief technology officer and global vice-president, technology services, Johnson & Johnson

Leaders from H&M, Airbus, Jaguar Land Rover, HSBC, Danone, AirAsia, DHL, Decathlon, Jardine Matheson, Klook and more.

