AI Innovation to Reshape Asia's Legal Sector - Talent, Governance, Technology

Legal Innovation Festival SE Asia 2026 to Address Challenges, Opportunities

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is having a growing impact on the Singapore legal profession. Insights from the recently released Legal Innovation Asia 2026: AI Meets Law – The Next Frontier report, developed with the Asia-Pacific Legal Innovation & Technology Association (ALITA), show that while generative AI is already changing how legal work is performed, many firms and in-house teams remain uncertain about how to deploy it responsibly, train their people, and align leadership around long-term AI strategy.

Against this backdrop, the Legal Innovation Festival Southeast Asia 2026 will take place on 12–13 March 2026 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, bringing together law firms, in-house legal teams, regulators, and technology leaders to explore how AI is transforming the practice, delivery, and governance of legal services across Asia.

With generative AI adoption accelerating across the industry, the festival comes at a pivotal moment. This momentum is reflected in the report with nearly 90% of respondents across Asia Pacific already using AI in their work, and 51% use both general-purpose and legal specialist AI tools.

Findings from the Legal Innovation Asia 2026 report are based on facilitated roundtable discussions with legal professionals across Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur and further reveal that while optimism around AI's potential is high, significant barriers remain. Drawing on these roundtables, the report examines how generative AI is reshaping legal roles and workflows, not replacing lawyers, but changing how legal work is delivered and governed. Key challenges include leadership buy-in, data governance and confidentiality concerns, uneven adoption across jurisdictions, tool selection complexity and the readiness of legal talent to integrate AI meaningfully into day-to-day legal work.

Singapore is rapidly emerging as a regional hub for legal tech and AI governance, supported by initiatives such as MinLaw's proposed Guide for Using Generative AI in the Legal Sector, the LIFT pilot, and the Productivity Solutions Grant for the Legal Sector (PSG–Legal). As legal teams across Southeast Asia look to implement AI responsibly, the festival will provide a central meeting point for cross-border collaboration, standard-setting, and knowledge-sharing.

Speaking on the festival's regional significance, Anna Turner, Portfolio and Content Director, Hannover Fairs Australia, said, "Legal teams across Asia are seeking clarity, confidence, and practical frameworks for AI adoption. This event brings together the voices that matter most, of practitioners, technologists, regulators, and industry leaders to discuss what responsible AI integration truly looks like. Singapore, with its strong governance, innovation culture and position as a legal hub, is the ideal host for these conversations."

Discussing the festival's role in shaping responsible AI adoption across the legal sector, Anastasia Chen, Director and Deputy Head of the Data Protection, Privacy & Cybersecurity practice at Drew & Napier, said, "Over the next few years, legal teams will need to make far more deliberate decisions about where AI can genuinely enhance legal work, and where human oversight must remain central. The challenge is not just adopting technology but doing so in a way that aligns with governance, regulatory expectations, and organisational priorities. Forums like the Legal Innovation Festival are important because they create space for practitioners, in-house teams and technologists to have practical, forward-looking conversations about how AI should be used; responsibly, securely, and with a clear understanding of risk."

Across two days, the festival will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, case studies, product showcases, and networking opportunities designed to equip legal professionals with practical insights on implementing AI and digital tools in their organisations.

The 2026 edition will feature leading voices from Singapore and the region, including Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation at AI Singapore; Carol Seah, General Counsel at NCS Group; Gladys Chun, General Counsel at Doctors Anywhere; and Mel Nirmala, ASEAN Legal Ops Excellence Lead at Bayer South-East Asia and Head of the CLOC Singapore Chapter. Additional heavyweight speakers from Singapore's public and private legal sectors will also join the programme, reflecting the city-state's growing leadership in legal tech, governance, and AI adoption.

The two-day programme will explore the most urgent themes shaping the future of legal work. Discussions will cover the evolving landscape of AI governance, how legal teams can build AI-ready capabilities, and the ethical and practical considerations of deploying generative AI in legal workflows. Attendees will also hear real-world case studies from law firms and in-house teams, examine emerging tools transforming daily legal operations, and engage in conversations on aligning cross-border standards across Asia's legal markets.

Early-bird tickets for the Legal Innovation Festival Southeast Asia 2026 are now available, offering discounted rates for registrations made before 27th February 2026. Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are also open for legal technology companies, service providers and innovation partners looking to showcase solutions, gain visibility, or participate in speaking sessions and product demonstrations. The festival's exhibition floor and curated networking programmes offer direct access to legal decision-makers from across the region.

For more information, ticketing details, sponsorship enquiries and the full agenda, please visit https://www.legalinnovationsea.com.

About Legal Innovation Festival Southeast Asia 2026

The Legal Innovation Festival SE Asia 2026 is a premier platform to explore the latest ideas and solutions transforming the legal industry. Technology is both disrupting and enabling the practice of law, and as systems evolve, new platforms emerge, and strategies shift, legal professionals must continuously adapt.

This event will give legal and allied legal professionals the opportunity to connect and share their knowledge and strategies on how they are navigating these changes. Singapore, with its strong position as a regional legal and innovation hub, is the ideal place to drive this conversation forward, bringing together industry leaders, technologists, and legal professionals from across Southeast Asia to navigate the future of law.

