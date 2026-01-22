AI-Powered Customer Experience Platform Toku Opens Trading on SGX with Strong Debut as First IPO of 2026

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toku Ltd. ("Toku" or the "Company"), a Singapore-incorporated customer experience (CX) technology company, today commenced trading on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), following the successful completion of its initial public offering ("IPO").

The Company's shares opened at S$0.260, reached an intraday high of S$0.305, and closed at S$0.285, with trading beginning on a "ready" basis at 9:00 a.m. SGT under the ticker symbol TKU.

Koh Jin Hoe, Head of Capital Markets, Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group and Thomas Laboulle, Founder and CEO, Toku Ltd. exchanging listing memento gift

The IPO comprised 65,000,000 Invitation Shares at an offer price of S$0.25 per share, consisting of 2,000,000 Public Offer Shares and 63,000,000 Placement Shares. The Invitation raised total gross proceeds of S$16.25 million, giving the Company a post-IPO market capitalisation of approximately S$142.56 million, based on its enlarged share capital.

Commenting on the Company's listing, Thomas Laboulle, Founder and CEO of Toku, said, "Debuting on SGX Catalist is a significant step in Toku's evolution as an enterprise software company, as we accelerate our mission to transform how enterprises manage customer interactions. As a public company, we are sharpening our focus on execution, governance and long-term value creation. We will continue to invest in end-to-end innovation across our technology and solution stack, strengthening our ability to deliver smarter, faster, and fully compliant solutions to our customers located across the globe. This milestone gives us the platform and discipline to scale responsibly as customer expectations and regulatory requirements continue to rise across markets."

Mrs Lim Hwee Hua, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Toku, said: "The successful listing marks an important milestone for Toku and is a testament to the team's focus, discipline and execution. Going public carries significant responsibility, reinforcing our commitment to transparency, sound governance, and long-term value. I am pleased to be part of Toku's journey as it continues to focus on creating meaningful impact for customers across diverse industries."

"We are proud to have worked with Toku on its Singapore listing and the strong interest from investors reflects the market's confidence in Toku's business and strategy. With access to public markets, enhanced profile, brand recognition and credibility, Toku is well positioned to attract new talent, deepen customer relationships, expand into new markets and scale internationally. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Toku." said Mark Liew, CEO, PrimePartners.

"We are pleased to support Toku in its listing as a co-placement agent. Its highly scalable business model enables global growth and coupled with the team's dynamism, it is an exciting AI-centric growth story to watch. We look forward to bringing more high quality homegrown companies to market this year," said Jason Saw, Group Head of Investment Banking, CGS International Securities.

Headquartered in Singapore, Toku provides a cloud-native CX platform that enables enterprises and public-sector organisations to manage customer interactions across voice, chat, email and digital channels within a single integrated environment. Designed for complex, multi-market operations, the platform combines communications infrastructure with AI capabilities such as transcription, summarisation and conversation analytics, while supporting deployment across commercial cloud, private data centres and hybrid environments to meet regulatory, linguistic and operational requirements.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to support continued investment in Toku's technology platform, expansion of its partner ecosystem, geographic growth, and general corporate purposes, in line with the Company's stated strategy.

-END-

About Toku

Headquartered in Singapore, Toku Ltd. ("Toku") is a cloud-native, AI-powered customer experience platform purpose-built for enterprises operating in complex, multi-market environments. With deep roots in the APAC region and an expanding global footprint, Toku's modular 360° CX Platform orchestrates customer interactions across voice, chat, email and digital channels while managing regulatory, linguistic and infrastructure complexity at scale.

Built on end-to-end ownership of its technology stack, from carrier-grade connectivity to AI applications, Toku delivers enterprise-grade security, reliability and deployment flexibility across commercial cloud, private data centres and hybrid environments. Its AI capabilities include transcription, summarisation, sentiment analysis, conversation analytics and governed virtual agents, designed to integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and customer data.

Trusted by leading enterprises and public-sector organisations, Toku helps organisations streamline operations, scale customer engagement and deliver consistent experiences across fragmented markets.

For more information about Toku, visit toku.co

SOURCE Toku Ltd.