AI Recruitment Platform Bossjob Surpasses 4 Million Registered Users in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12th, AI-driven recruitment platform Bossjob proudly announced that it has surpassed 4 million registered users in the Philippines, thanks to a dual focus on product innovation and brand marketing. This milestone propels the company into a new phase of growth.

Enhancing AI Capabilities with Professional Photo Generator Tool

For job seekers, a standout resume is incomplete without a professional headshot. However, many users on recruitment platforms still rely on generic profile photos, or simply upload a casual photo of thems. With the rise of AI, Bossjob has leveraged its advanced AI models to continually to launch high-demand features, one of which is its recent AI Photo Generator. By simply uploading a personal photo, users can instantly generate multiple professional headshots in under a minute, significantly improving the presentation of their resumes and boosting their chances of landing job offers.

Bossjob's proprietary AI technology, combined with big data, efficiently matches candidates to employers, enhancing recruitment and job-seeking processes while lowering hiring costs. This innovation has sparked a wave of social media sharing, with users showcasing their AI-generated professional photos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, significantly boosting brand visibility.

Scaling Brand Marketing to Strengthen Brand Equity, Trust and Recognition with users

For its first seven years, Bossjob was primarily product-focused, but 2024 marks the year of its brand breakout. In July, the brand launched an extensive global marketing campaign across mainstream social media and outdoor platforms. The campaign sparked widespread discussion, with a single TikTok brand video garnering nearly a million views, with similar engagement numbers seen on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

In addition to its online strategy, Bossjob saturated offline media in the Philippines, utilizing billboards and public transport for maximum visibility. This multi-channel approach attracted a surge of new users, pushing Bossjob's registered user count past 4 million by the end of August 2024, a new milestone.

Capitalizing on Globalization and Strategic Opportunities

As international talent becomes a key driver of innovation in developed regions, Bossjob is seizing new opportunities. Since launching its global strategy in May 2023, the platform has rolled out recruitment services in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and Hong Kong SAR, targeting global talent and enterprises. In May 2024, Bossjob introduced comprehensive overseas recruitment to serve the needs of its employers in-market. Employers can use the platform's International feature to post jobs tailored to specific countries, with Bossjob providing end-to-end recruitment matching and employment services.

Originally founded in the Philippines, Bossjob has since evolved into a global AI-powered recruitment platform. Its innovative "Mobile + Direct Chat + AI Matching" model harnesses AI technology to connect companies and job seekers more efficiently. After seven years of development, Bossjob has become a leading recruitment brand in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Bossjob