AI Robotmaker Sharpa Reaches Key Milestone With Mass Production of World's Most Advanced Human-Sized Robotic Hand

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpa, a Singapore-headquartered AI robotics firm, has achieved a major milestone with the launch of mass production for SharpaWave, its flagship robotic hand engineered to match the size and dexterity of the human hand while delivering both delicate precision and superhuman strength. Early customers include leading global technology companies and top research universities.

SharpaWave Enters Mass Production

Moving into mass production marks a critical step toward Sharpa's vision of making general-use robots widely accessible. The company aims to produce robot hands and other components with the consistency and reliability expected of mission-critical hardware such as aircraft engines or automotive systems.

To ensure quality at scale, Sharpa has developed highly automated reliability and endurance testing systems that validate the performance of thousands of microscale gears, motors, and sensors—guaranteeing high accuracy, durability, and agility.

Sharpa focuses on solving robotics' hardest problem, the hand, because it is the gateway to truly useful general-purpose robots. A capable hand allows robots to interact with the world as humans do, whether cracking an egg, assembling electronics, or operating tools in extreme environments. With such dexterity, robots can be deployed in hotels, hospitals, shops, or homes without needing to redesign human-oriented workspaces or tools.

SharpaWave features 22 active degrees of freedom (DOF) and Sharpa's proprietary Dynamic Tactile Array (DTA) technology, enabling near-human precision in grasping, manipulating, and tool use, a foundational breakthrough for general-purpose robotics.

Achieving this sensitivity requires advanced visuo-tactile sensing. Each fingertip integrates a miniature camera and over 1,000 tactile pixels, capturing everything from feather-light contact to heavy loads with 0.005 N precision. Its 6-dimensional force sensing ensures adaptive grip control and slip prevention—essentially allowing SharpaWave to feel by seeing.

To accelerate adoption across industry and research, SharpaWave runs on an open-source, developer-friendly software stack. The SharpaPilot app is fully compatible with major simulation platforms including Isaac Gym, Isaac Lab, PyBullet, and MuJoCo, and provides rich reinforcement learning examples for rapid integration and experimentation.

SharpaWave's breakthrough engineering has been recognized as a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Robotics category. Sharpa will be exhibiting at CES 2026 (LVCC North Hall, booth 9251), January 6–9, in Las Vegas, with its latest robots featuring groundbreaking dexterity, dynamic motion control, and long-horizon task.

About Sharpa

Founded in 2024, Sharpa is an AI robotics company dedicated to developing high-performance robots and core components, unlocking the potential of future general-purpose robotic applications. Sharpa's mission is to build robots that assist, not replace, humans, freeing people from repetitive or strenuous work to focus on more meaningful pursuits. Sharpa's global headquarters is in Singapore, with manufacturing R&D in Shanghai and business operations in Mountain View, USA.

SOURCE Sharpa