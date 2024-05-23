AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest: Open Call for Applications From Now Until June 28th

TAIPEI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taipei, Calling all Global Innovators! The Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH), under the Taipei City Department of Economic Development (DOED), is excited to announce the "AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest," inviting AI startups worldwide to sign up and shape the future of AI.

AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest applications are open for submission and accepted until June 28, 2024, Taipei Time (UTC+8). Do not miss out on this opportunity to showcase your innovative ideas and be part of the next wave of AI innovation in Taipei.

To bridge Taipei with international talents and entrepreneurs, TEH sets its sights on AI innovation, as AI is increasingly pivotal in driving economic growth and solving complex problems. Through the "AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest," we aim to attract the brightest talents in the AI domain, to foster collaboration and drive potential in Taipei.

This year TEH invited renowned venture capital firms such as Hive Ventures and SYSTEX to serve as judges. International startups are welcomed to participate and devise market expansion plans for Taiwan. 6 winners will be selected to fly to Taipei to join the Demo Day Week in late October and have the opportunity to meet potential partners and investors in Taiwan, with travel and accommodation expenses fully covered by TEH.

During their stay in Taiwan, customized matchmaking sessions and business itineraries will be arranged, providing opportunities for networking and collaboration with potential partners such as Taipei-based companies and venture capital firms.

The AI+ Taipei Startup Pitch Contest is an opportunity for global entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, learn from leading experts, and meet with future partners and investors in Taiwan. Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming Demo Day, where the top 6 outstanding startup teams disembark into Taipei to showcase their solutions. We expect to share a brighter future driven by innovation together.

About Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH):

TEH, which was established in 2021, is a government-backed international community for innovative talents in Taipei. The goals include supporting foreign startups to soft-land in Taipei through online/offline programs like networking events, boot camps, pitch contests, match-makings, and Demo Day. For more information on our activities, please visit our official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TaipeiEntrepreneurs or our LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/86956370/admin/feed/posts

SOURCE Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub