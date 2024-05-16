AI Tools See Record Uptake Among Developers with 30% YoY Growth, OutSystems reports

Over 40% of OutSystems developers use AI to guide them through the software development life cycle

In just one year, OutSystems AI Mentor System detected 10 million code issues, enabling them to avoid potential pitfalls and improve app quality

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader in enterprise low-code application development, today reports on the rising trend for AI adoption in low-code, with a 30% year-over-year increase in active users of AI for development and lifecycle management.

The company's AI Mentor System – a set of machine learning-powered expert assistants that guide developers through the software development life cycle – is now used by over 40% of OutSystems developers on a monthly basis for AI-powered suggestions. The system also automates repetitive tasks, eliminates tedious work, and validates applications before they go into production to ensure they are built and maintained to the highest possible quality standards. In just one year, the OutSystems AI Mentor System automatically detected 10 million code issues and provided AI-powered suggestions to developers, enabling them to avoid potential pitfalls and improve app quality.

"The overwhelming adoption of AI among our community and clients underscores the significant positive impact it has on enhancing agility, productivity, and the overall development process, reinforcing the value of leveraging data-centric approaches in modern application development," said Paulo Rosado, co-founder and CEO at OutSystems. "OutSystems is committed to continuously improving its AI-powered platform to help development teams move faster, respond quickly, and reduce risk."

"In just 14 weeks, with a team of only two developers, Capability for Change leveraged OutSystems to launch a game-changing, generative AI-powered learning management system," said Melanie Franklin, founder, and CEO of Capability for Change. "This revolutionary solution not only transformed the user experience, but also garnered significant attention, bringing in five new high-profile clients within just one month of its launch."

OutSystems brings together the power of generative AI innovation and the efficiency of low-code development in a platform to accelerate digital transformation. The company recently launched AI Agent Builder, enabling organisations to integrate GenAI agents into their apps to achieve similar results, not only in customer service but also across various lines of business functions, garnering 100 installations in the first month of its launch. OutSystems also launched a new GenAI-powered customer support tool within the OutSystems Support Portal that taps into the power of the Large Language Models (LLM) to improve its customer experience, reduce operational costs, and drive continuous improvement through data-driven insights.

As part of the company's commitment to empowering developers, OutSystems is centering its third annual Hackathon, "Build for the Future," on AI innovation. In partnership with Microsoft and AWS, the Hackathon, taking place in September, will unlock the collective creativity of the developer community to tackle real-world challenges and drive social impact initiatives. Winners will be announced in October at ONE: OutSystems NextStep Experience Conference in Amsterdam.

OutSystems' innovations and momentum further position the company as a pioneer in the convergence of low-code application development and generative AI capabilities. To learn more, join an upcoming OutSystems expert-led webinar series designed to help IT leaders harness the power of generative AI (GenAI) across their organisation.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organisation the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems enterprise low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company's network spans more than 700,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 79 countries across 21 industries. OutSystems is "The #1 Low-Code Platform®" and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

SOURCE OutSystems