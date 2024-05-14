OutSystems Appoints Arnold Consengco as Regional Vice President, South East Asia and Greater China Region

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader in enterprise low-code application development, today announced the appointment of Arnold Consengco as Regional Vice President of the South East Asia (SEA) and Greater China region. In his new role, he will oversee and manage regional business development to meet the increasing demand for low-code and GenAI solutions in Malaysia.

Recently, OutSystems has grown its customer base in SEA and Greater China in industries such as banking and financial services, government, and manufacturing.

"We continue to see a growing demand from developers for low-code development platforms in SEA and the Greater China region. The low-code market is projected to grow exponentially by 2026 . With many emerging markets in SEA and Greater China, our AI-powered low-code solutions enable organisations looking to scale by tapping into digitalisation," said Mark Weaser, Vice President of OutSystems APAC. "Arnold has demonstrated proven success in his previous capacity leading the Northeast Asia region for OutSystems (covering Japan and Korea) establishing our presence as a low-code leader in those markets. His expertise in go-to-market strategy development, customer success, and profit and loss management aligns closely with the OutSystems commitment to transform digital transformation."

With 15 years of experience in business development and in implementing enterprise software applications for publicly listed multinational companies, Consengco has established himself as a visionary leader capable of driving multimarket industry best practices. Furthermore, Consengco has lived in Asia for over 20 years. His significant leadership role as OutSystems Regional Vice President of Northeast Asia and decade-long experience in the company makes him the ideal candidate for this role. Prior to joining OutSystems, Consengco held key positions in global technology and supply chain companies, including Allegro Development Corporation, Manhattan Associates and EXE Technologies (now Infor).

"This region has one of the largest potentials for low-code implementations across industries and we hope to continue delivering our technological solutions to our existing customers as well as potential partners in the region," said Consengco. "We want to replicate our success in Northeast Asia and continue to innovate our solutions to deliver better application development experiences for our customers. I look forward to working with new customers and gaining a deeper understanding of their unique pain points, as we venture into the next phase of efficient application and platform building."

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems enterprise low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company's network spans more than 700,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 79 countries across 21 industries. OutSystems is "The #1 Low-Code Platform®" and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com .

