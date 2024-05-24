OutSystems Appoints Luis Blando as Chief Product and Technology Officer

24 May, 2024, 11:08 CST

US-based CPTO to accelerate platform innovation

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader in enterprise low-code application development, today announced Luis Blando as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Blando will spearhead OutSystems product development and technology strategies, further strengthening the company's position as a pioneer in the convergence of low-code application development and generative AI capabilities.

With over 20 years of experience in developing cutting-edge technology strategies, Blando brings a proven track record of product innovation and transformative leadership. In his new role, Blando will report to OutSystems CEO, Paulo Rosado, and lead the strategy to support more customers in harnessing the power of generative AI through low-code.

"Luis is a talented product and technology leader who brings his expertise in digital transformation to our accomplished executive team as we double down on delivering an AI-powered application platform for mission-critical software," said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. "I'm confident that Luis is the product leader who will accelerate our AI-driven product and technology roadmap."

Prior to joining OutSystems, Blando held leadership positions at Proofpoint, Intel and Verizon, where he scaled large teams efficiently, drove product growth, and led technical transformations. Blando's expertise received industry recognition, and his work on the Argentina Software Development Center by Intel is the five-time recipient of Argentina's most prestigious high-tech award, Sadosky Award.

"GenAI is going to change the way we work and low-code is paramount to this transformation," said Blando. "At the forefront of shaping the future of software development, OutSystems is well-positioned to be a continued leader in this space. I'm thrilled at the opportunity to influence the OutSystems product roadmap and inspire the next generation of software developers, making AI-driven low-code widely deployed and universally loved."

About OutSystems 

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems enterprise low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company's network spans more than 750,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 80 countries across 21 industries. OutSystems is "The #1 Low-Code Platform®" and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

