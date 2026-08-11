AI WAVE SHOW 2026 Concludes Successfully, Drawing Industry Professionals Worldwide

Taiwan Affirms Its Role as a Key Global Hub for AI Application and Commercialization

TAIPEI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI WAVE SHOW 2026, Taiwan's largest AI application exhibition, concluded on August 1 after a successful three-day run. Supervised by the Ministry of Digital Affairs (moda) and jointly organized by the Administration for Digital Industries (ADI) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the show drew more than 52,000 visitors and welcomed representative offices and institutions from the United States (Pennsylvania and New York), Poland, Nigeria, Malaysia, Chile, Queensland (Australia), Guatemala, Alberta (Canada), Okinawa (Japan), the American Chamber of Commerce, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Hungary and India. Global business leaders, industry experts, startups and professional buyers gathered in Taiwan, underscoring the island's position as Asia-Pacific's AI application hub.

Centered on the theme of "AI Ready", AI WAVE SHOW 2026 attracted enthusiastic participation from technology professionals around the world, demonstrating Taiwan's unique strength in integrating the capabilities for AI commercialization. AI WAVE SHOW 2026 hosted more than 61 forums, business matchmaking sessions, and networking events, where international speakers and industry representatives from Taiwan and abroad explored the latest trends and applications of AI Agents, LLMs, and Edge AI. During AI WAVE SHOW 2026, attendees experienced the latest AI innovations firsthand through live demonstrations across the exhibition floor. Dedicated one-on-one business matchmaking sessions further connected exhibitors and buyers, transforming technology showcases into tangible business opportunities.

This year's edition brought together more than 200 brands and enterprises showcasing over 350 AI solutions, spanning manufacturing, healthcare and retail applications and covering AI agents, edge AI, LLMs/SLMs, smart applications, cybersecurity, data governance and AI infrastructure. The exhibits demonstrated that Taiwan now possesses a complete AI ecosystem—from models and platforms to integration and industry application—capable of both helping enterprises adopt AI quickly and converting AI technology into commercial value.

Alongside the exhibition, 61 forums, business-matching sessions and industry exchange events were held, drawing participation from government, industry and academia. Administration for Digital Industries (ADI) Director-General Lin Jiunn-Shiow noted that this year's goal for AI WAVE SHOW was precisely to build "Taiwan's first stop for AI product internationalization," supporting the country's IT service providers in stepping onto the international stage, further cementing AI WAVE SHOW's position as Taiwan's largest AI application exhibition and a key platform for AI exchange and business collaboration across Asia-Pacific.

Taiwan's First Stop for AI Product Internationalization: Strengthening Real-World Deployment and Cross-Border Collaboration

This year's show further deepened international cooperation, welcoming startups and innovation organizations from Japan, Poland and Singapore, and hosting South Korea's renowned AI EXPO KOREA for its first reciprocal exhibition in Taiwan. Delegations from Okinawa's IT innovation strategy center and other bodies also attended, while TCA and the Taiwan AI Alliance jointly hosted a delegation led by Japan's House of Representatives member Keiji Furuya and the Gifu Prefecture Tono Five Cities Future Town Development Council, deepening Taiwan-Japan AI exchange.

TCA Honorary Chairman Tung Tzu-Hsien, speaking at the opening ceremony, said that just as the internet era saw software evolve into a "Software as a Service" (SaaS) model, the industry must now accelerate toward an "AI as a Service" era, enabling the public to use AI tools smoothly and safely without technical expertise, improving productivity and quality of life.

moda Minister Lin Yi-Jing emphasized that technological innovation should be built upon an environment of free and fair competition led by the private sector. The government will not dictate the direction of technological development but will continue to serve as a supporter of the AI ecosystem. Through five key policy tools—computing power, data, talent, marketing and funding—the government aims to foster a supportive environment for AI development, help enterprises seize AI opportunities, and build an ecosystem conducive to AI innovation and growth.

Leading Industry Forums Build Consensus on AI Development, Drawing Government, Industry and Academia

Now in its second consecutive year, the show's International Forum remained one of its biggest draws. This year's keynotes, corporate showcases and business matchmaking sessions convened nearly 60 domestic and international industry leaders and technical experts to share insights on AI agents, edge AI, LLMs/SLMs, enterprise AI adoption and smart applications—covering AI's evolution from conversational tools to autonomous agents, how edge AI accelerates real-world deployment, and the rise of trustworthy, enterprise-grade sovereign AI. Across 61 sessions, the forums attracted more than 2,500 attendees and generated lively cross-industry exchange.

The three-day event featured prominent industry leaders, including Oracle Taiwan LLC Managing Director Eugene Chang, SoftBank Corp. Senior Director of Global Business Development Division Hiroyasu Tei, Taiwan AI Cloud CEO of AIHPC Accelerator Kevin Chou, and Advantech Co., Ltd VP of IoT Automation Sector Lin Ching-Po, among others—reflecting strong enterprise interest in scaling AI applications, adoption and monetization, and signaling AI's shift from a technical discussion to a core competitive advantage.

AI WAVE SHOW 2026: More Than a Technology Showcase—A Platform That Delivers Real Business Opportunities

AI WAVE SHOW 2026 continued to build on its three core pillars—exhibition, business matchmaking and international collaboration. On the exhibition floor, Taiwanese and Japanese telecom operators shared the spotlight: SoftBank Corp. unveiled its enterprise-grade AI agent platform, AGENTIC STAR, in Taiwan for the first time, while Chunghwa Telecom debuted its Danova AgenticOps, an AI operations platform, along with AI customer service, Cloud AI Solutions, and the "AI Defends, Fraud Ends" SCAM GUARD Service. Far EasTone Telecommunications showcased its self-developed "FET Intelligence Angel" applications, with CIO and EVP Peter Hu presenting a practical AI playbook on enterprise adoption, while Taiwan Mobile's Director Carrie Chang shared real-world AI use cases on moving from internal innovation to organization-wide empowerment.

On the matchmaking side, the show generated an estimated 3,000-plus business matches, successfully connecting enterprises with domestic and international partners—demonstrating that AI WAVE SHOW is not merely a stage for showcasing technology, but a critical platform for AI adoption, overseas expansion and partnership building, truly delivering on the promise that "technology on display becomes business in the making."

On the international front, this year's Taiwan AI Alliance Pavilion, led by Chairman Peter Wu and AMD, brought together 13 member companies including Taiwan AI Cloud, eLAND Information, PwC Taiwan, WiAdvance, Ubitus, Ubestream, Interinfo, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Tatung System Technologies Inc. and MiTAC. ADI also presented its "AI Wave Ecosystem Pavilion," showcasing Taiwan's AI ecosystem across computing power, platforms, data governance and vertical industry applications.

SOURCE AI WAVE SHOW