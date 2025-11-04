AIA AND TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FOOTBALL CLUB EXTEND PARTNERSHIP THROUGH TO 2032

Extension will mark nearly two decades of collaboration, making it one of the longest Premier League club sponsorships in history.

AIA to become Global Training Partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club from July 2027.

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Group Limited ("AIA" or the "Group") today announces that it will extend its successful association with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club ("Spurs" or "the Club"), becoming the Club's Global Training Partner from July 2027 through to June 2032. AIA remains the Club's Global Principal Partner and front-of-shirt sponsor until the end of the 2026/2027 season.

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, and Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, marking a new chapter in the partnership

From July 2027, AIA will transition to Global Training Partner and its brand will be featured on the training wear for all Spurs teams and coaches' apparel. AIA's brand will also continue to appear on LED signage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and its campaigns will include both men's and women's Spurs squads. The Global Training Partnership further strengthens AIA and the Club's shared commitment to promoting healthy living.

Since the outset of the partnership in 2013, AIA and the Club have achieved major milestones together both on and off the pitch. During this time, the Club has experienced exceptional growth globally, opening its state-of-the-art stadium while continuing to strive for sporting success, including lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy earlier this year. In this same period, in which the AIA brand has adorned the front of Tottenham Hotspur shirts seen by billions worldwide, AIA has strengthened its position as a leading insurance brand across its markets.

To date, over 175,000 young people across Asia have participated in the highly popular AIA football clinics run by Spurs coaches. Through this extended partnership, AIA and Spurs will continue their far-reaching public engagement around training, health, and wellbeing in Asia. In 2022, AIA launched its AIA One Billion (AOB) initiative, with the ambition to engage a billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030. To date, the campaign has reached over half a billion people, and the continued collaboration with Spurs will play a key role in achieving the AOB ambition.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said, "AIA is delighted to extend our strong partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club through to 2032. The evolution of our partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of sport to inspire healthier living and personal development. Asia is the region with the Premier League's largest fanbase and as we enter the next chapter of our collaboration, we're excited to build on our achievements and introduce new initiatives that empower people across Asia to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

"AIA's own commitment to best-in-class training initiatives reflects the same principles championed by the Club – teamwork, personal growth, and excellence. AIA has continued to set new records with 11 consecutive global Million Dollar Round Table number one rankings, demonstrating how training underpins the success of our professional agency and helps to cultivate the industry's best talent."

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said, "During our long-term partnership to date, Tottenham Hotspur and AIA have made history together. Both brands have experienced significant growth as we have shared unforgettable moments on and off the pitch, including some of the most important events in our Club's history.

"Importantly, the partnership has been able to make a tangible, positive difference in the lives of thousands of young people across Asia – bringing our unique brand of football coaching to a region that has such a huge passion for the game – with the clear message of empowering people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

"We are incredibly excited for the next chapter of a special partnership that will see our two globally recognised brands remain synonymous with each other for many years to come."

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$328 billion as of 30 June 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

Notes:

(1) Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

(2) Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

SOURCE AIA Group Limited