AIA Singapore partners INSEAD to launch bespoke leadership programme to future-proof Singapore's financial advisory leadership

AIA is playing the long game in leadership by investing in people development.

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Singapore (AIA) today announced its collaboration with INSEAD, one of the world's foremost and largest graduate business schools, to launch the AIA-INSEAD Executive Agency Leadership Programme. The bespoke programme is designed to elevate the leadership capabilities of high-potential leaders from AIA Singapore and AIA Financial Advisers, strengthening the next generation of agency leadership.

The programme reflects AIA's commitment to long‑term people development rather than short‑term performance outcomes, recognising that sustainable success in financial advisory leadership requires depth of capability, adaptability, and purpose. It equips leaders with an entrepreneurial, innovative, and customer‑centric mindset to lead effectively amid rapid technological change, rising customer expectations, and increasing industry complexity.

"In a world obsessed with immediate results, we have made a deliberate choice to invest in long‑term people development. Strong leaders are not built in a quarter — they are built over years," said Alvin Fu, Chief Distribution Officer, AIA Singapore.

"As Singapore's largest distribution force, we are uniquely positioned to shape the future of distribution leadership. This collaboration with INSEAD underscores our commitment to building a world‑class leadership pipeline that delivers enduring value for our people, customers, and the industry."

Raising the Bar for Distribution Leadership Excellence

Co‑designed with INSEAD, the on‑campus programme is tailored specifically for AIA's distribution leaders. It focuses on strategic leadership, business planning, sales productivity, and building scalable agency systems to support sustainable, long‑term growth. Participants who complete the programme will receive an AIA‑INSEAD co‑branded certification, reinforcing AIA's leadership standards and commitment to excellence.

Strengthening AIA's Next‑Generation Leadership

The programme builds on AIA's ongoing commitment to developing a strong and sustainable distribution force through structured, progressive leadership pathways. It complements AIA's existing initiatives, including its mandatory IBF Level 1 certification for all, in-house leadership development program for new leaders, and partnership with the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) to equip High Net Worth managers.

The AIA‑INSEAD Executive Agency Leadership Programme builds on AIA's broader investments in leadership development, reinforcing its long‑term commitment to growing leaders who can inspire teams, navigate change, and help more people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

– END –

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[1], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR[2], and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$345 billion as of 31 December 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 44 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

[1] Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. [2] Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

SOURCE AIA Singapore