AIA Singapore reimagines sustainability through the eyes of children in new short film series

This four-part series explores a fresh perspective on sustainability, showing how care for the

environment and the world is an intuitive, lifelong value, instilled at a young age.

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Singapore today launched a four-part short film series exploring sustainability through the perspective of children. By capturing their curiosity, imagination, and understanding of the world, the series brings a fresh and relatable lens to a topic often seen as complex and reveals a powerful insight: the values that underpin sustainability are deeply intuitive and understood even by the youngest among us.

Through playful interactions and candid conversations with children aged between 6 to 12, the series reveals how simple and approachable sustainability can be - showing that the instinct to care for the environment is deeply rooted in human nature, while offering a fresh perspective. At the heart of the series, the children remind Singaporeans that the foundations of sustainability are instinctive and already within us, inspiring viewers to embrace these values and contribute to a more sustainable world.

"Sustainability can often feel overwhelming, but the values behind it - caring for our environment, protecting life, reducing waste, and practicing inclusion - are simple and intrinsic," said Liu Chunyen, Chief Investment Officer of AIA Singapore.

"Seeing the world through a child's eyes reconnects us with the simple, significant values we often overlook as adults. It is up to all of us to nurture these values today so that our future generations can carry them forward and shape the world we live in. At AIA Singapore, nurturing these instincts today is central to our commitment to helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

Across four episodes, the series follows children as they explore different dimensions of sustainability through authentic and spontaneous moments of play and conversation:

Protecting the Planet: Through simple moments connecting with nature, children reflect on caring for the world around them - offering a reminder that an appreciation for our planet often begins at a young age.

Upcycle Into a New Future: With imagination and creativity, children explore new possibilities for everyday materials, highlighting how fresh perspectives can inspire more thoughtful ways of using and reusing the resources around us. This approach not only encourages innovative upcycling but also fosters a circular mindset - where materials are continually repurposed and given new life, rather than discarded.

Protecting Biodiversity, Protecting Life: As children share their thoughts about animals and the natural world, their reflections underscore the importance of safeguarding biodiversity and caring for all life forms.

Upholding Inclusion: Working together toward a shared goal, children demonstrate how embracing different perspectives can help build a world where everyone has a place and a voice.

The short-film series is released today and through the year across AIA Singapore's social media channels. Watch the first short film, "Protecting the Planet," here: https://youtu.be/V0Lw64dm0Y8?si=dfTSxjN48SQS0jwH

Sustaining Healthier, Longer, Better Lives

This short film series is AIA Singapore's latest initiative to drive broader sustainability efforts, as the company continues to champion a sustainable future and safeguard the world for the next generation.

In July 2025, AIA Singapore published its inaugural AIA Sustainability Report 2024, outlining progress across five strategic pillars: Health & Wellness, Sustainable Investment, Sustainable Operations, People & Culture, and Effective Governance. The report reaffirmed how sustainability considerations are embedded across enterprise strategy and investment decision-making and was recognised with a bronze award for Asia's Best Sustainability Report (First Time) at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards.

AIA Singapore seeks to create long-term value through sustainable investments, active engagement, and a focus on the AIA Group's net-zero goals. In 2022, AIA Singapore launched the AIA Sustainable Multi-Thematic Fund, the first bespoke sustainable thematic fund in Singapore designed for investment-linked products (ILPs).

AIA Singapore's focus remains on actions that create long-term value, enhance customer outcomes, and strengthen the resilience of the people and communities it serves.

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About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[1], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR[2], and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$345 billion as of 31 December 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 44 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

[1] Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. [2] Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

SOURCE AIA Singapore