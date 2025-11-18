AIC to Showcase AI Optimized Server and Storage Solutions at SC25

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC will showcase its latest server and AI storage platforms this week at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25) in St. Louis, highlighting solutions for fast growing AI, HPC, and enterprise workloads. Stop by AIC's booth (#305) to see new Gen5 systems, partner integrated solutions, and a sneak preview of AIC's upcoming Ethernet JBOD (eBOD) platform for scalable, Ethernet attached capacity. Additionally, AIC will be featured at several partners' booths across the show floor.

At Micron's booth (#3516), AIC and Micron will demonstrate an ultra-dense configuration pairing the AIC F2032-01-G5 with Micron 6600 ION 245TB E3.L SSDs—supporting 140+ PB per rack to meet the data demands of modern AI and HPC.

H3 Platform will be co-exhibiting with AIC at our booth, presenting a joint GPU-accelerated AI platform built on the Falcon 6048 system. The platform combines PCIe 6.0, high-density NVMe storage, and up to 6 GPUs, DPUs, or NICs to push NVMe performance to more than 200 million IOPs and remove storage bottlenecks for AI and HPC workloads. H3 is also showcasing its Falcon C5022 CXL memory pooling solution on AIC servers, enabling up to 5.5 TB of shared memory with simple monitoring and control so data centers can scale memory capacity more efficiently.

AIC has also teamed up with Seagate to give SC25 attendees a first look at AIC's new Ethernet JBOD (eBOD) technology—a fresh approach to building high capacity, Ethernet attached storage for AI workloads. In this collaboration, AIC provides the Ethernet-based JBOD, Seagate supplies the high-capacity HDD. Leveraging a DPU and an HBA card, the eBOD functions as a disaggregated storage enclosure that enables NVMe-oF on SAS/SATA-based drives, especially high-capacity HDDs. Together, the design ingests data at network speed, accelerates resilient checkpoint tiers for training, and scales out over standard Ethernet—reducing data movement overhead and total cost of ownership for large AI pipelines.

"SC25 pushes AI infrastructure forward," said Michael Liang, President & CEO of AIC. "We're here to show real progress in storage and compute, reconnect with partners and customers, and see what's next. I'm especially excited to see our new Ethernet-based JBOD (eBOD) running on the floor—a practical step toward simpler, faster data pipelines at scale."

AIC will also highlight a compact integration with ATTO Technology, featuring ExpressSAS® 24Gb/s SAS HBAs linking an AIC server and an AIC JBOD for high bandwidth, low latency expansion. The setup delivers predictable latency and sustained bandwidth for scale out AI training and HPC simulation workloads on AIC platforms.

"AIC's showcase of our ExpressSAS at SC25 highlights its unmatched role in driving performance and reliability for HPC and AI," said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology. "With advanced features and technology like ADS and ATTO360 support, ExpressSAS sets the standard for storage connectivity in high-performance computing environments."

Key AIC systems on display at SC25 include:

F2026-01-G5 — high density storage server for AI data lakes, backup/restore, and analytics.





— high density storage server for AI data lakes, backup/restore, and analytics. SB102-CA — GPU ready platform for AI inference and media acceleration.





— GPU ready platform for AI inference and media acceleration. SB201-SU (Hybrid) — balanced compute + capacity for virtualization and analytics.





(Hybrid) — balanced compute + capacity for virtualization and analytics. HA2026-HC — resilient storage for mission critical and video workloads.

Additionally, AIC will appear with our partners Solidigm, Ma Labs, and VAST Data. To experience these systems firsthand, visit AIC at booth #305 or explore AIC technology at partner booths across the show floor

About AIC

AIC is a global leader in enterprise server and next generation AI storage systems, with 30 years of expertise in hardware engineering and system integration. AIC's portfolio of rackmount servers, JBODs, and customized platforms powers workloads across AI, HPC, cloud, and edge environments. To learn more, visit www.aicipc.com.

