AIDA Engineering Malaysia - Asia's Leading SME That Drives Sustainable Innovation

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Engineering Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. celebrates Double Accolades at the recent 10th Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES). The team was honoured in the category of "Asia's Leading SME" & "Green Innovation". After a thorough and unbiased review process, 82 winners emerged across 21 categories from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

AIDA's commitment to environmental responsibility shines through its efficient production practices and regional efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, positioning the company as a leader in sustainability across Asian markets.

The leading metalforming company stood out among 580 nominees across 52 industries from 15 nations with its outstanding business resilience in the face of adversities, as well as its efforts in driving sustainable innovation. AIDA's proprietary Direct Servo Formers-DSF® Technology was key to the company's efforts in sustainable innovation. Its resource-conserving solution greatly enhances material yield efficiency, subsequently reducing the demand for raw materials and promoting natural resource conservation.

AIDA is dedicated to the efficient utilization of resources in production, key principles: reducing environmental impact, legal compliance, preventing environmental harm, and raising environmental awareness. Operating through its regional headquarters in Singapore, AIDA is actively contributing to the region's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This recognition positions AIDA advantageously to promote sustainability in the markets across Greater Asia. Press equipment users can enhance their ability to minimise carbon footprints and play a part in fostering a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to manufacturing in partnership with AIDA, leveraging its metal forming know-how. This collective commitment fosters a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainability, underlining the dedication to a greener future.

Mr Yap Teck Meng, CEO of AIDA Greater Asia Region remarked, "We are extremely honored and humbled to be acknowledged as one of Asia's leading SMEs and at the same time driving green innovations for the global business community. Global warming is indeed a real threat to the sustainability of the world, which calls for everyone's full attention towards everything we do, particularly in the corporate aspect. Hence AIDA has long been embarking on the green journey forging a future where every product tells a story of environmental consciousness and social responsibility. Enhancing corporate governance free from conflicts and geopolitical tension and fostering mutual respect for long term business partnership and alliances based on fairness and justice to all stake holders is imperative in cultivating healthy and sustainable business practices. Let's make the world a better place for all and many generations to come."

For more info, kindly visit www.aida.com.sg.

SOURCE AIDA Engineering Sdn Bhd