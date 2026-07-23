Aiello Partners with TableCheck to Power AI-Driven Restaurant Reservations

Integration Brings AI Call Agent to Reservation Platform for 24/7 Smart Dining Reservations

TAIPEI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiello, a leading enterprise AI company specializing in natural language AI technology, today announced its partnership with TableCheck, provider of the global restaurant-and-guest platform. Through this integration, Aiello AI Call Agent (ACA) now connects directly with TableCheck, enabling hotel guests to complete restaurant reservations through natural conversation in over 50 languages with a single phone call. AI instantly checks real-time availability and supports booking, modification, cancellation, and special requests, automatically syncing all details to TableCheck and delivering a seamless, 24/7 AI-powered reservation experience.

Aiello AI Call Agent (ACA) can check available reservation slots in real time via TableCheck, supporting bookings, modifications, cancellations, and the collection of special requests.

As hotels continue investing in food and beverage (F&B) offerings to enhance guest experiences and increase on-property revenue, many still rely on staff to handle phone reservations manually. During peak hours, missed calls, long wait times, and limited operating hours can result in lost reservations while increasing workloads for hotel staff. The Aiello-TableCheck integration addresses this by using conversational AI to automate the entire phone reservation process.

TableCheck is a cloud-based platform that centralizes reservation and customer management for restaurants, widely adopted by hotels, restaurants, and hospitality groups worldwide. It provides an integrated solution that manages online reservations, CRM, membership programs, and restaurant operations from a single platform. Through this partnership, Aiello extends its conversational AI capabilities into restaurant reservation services. Unlike traditional IVR menus, ACA leverages generative AI and natural language understanding to deliver human-like conversations, with multi-turn dialogue, context understanding, autonomous decision-making, and task execution. The solution also integrates with Aiello Knowledge Management System (KMS) to deliver accurate, verified responses based on restaurant information, policies, menus, and FAQs. When guests call, the AI Agent captures reservation details, checks real-time availability, and completes bookings directly through TableCheck. Reservations are synchronized instantly without manual input, with immediate booking confirmations and support for reservation modifications and cancellations.

TableCheck's President & CEO, Yu Taniguchi, stated: "TableCheck is committed to building an open, comprehensive dining management ecosystem, and AI is increasingly a key driver of digital transformation in our industry. Combining this with Aiello's expertise in generative AI and voice automation brings phone reservations fully into the digital age. We look forward to helping more hotels and dining brands build complete digital service workflows."

Vic Shen, CEO and Co-founder of Aiello, commented: "The goal of adopting AI is not only to improve customer service efficiency, but also to embed AI into core business operations to create real operational value." He noted the integration extends beyond hotels to restaurants, hotel F&B, enterprise F&B, resorts, and beach clubs. Having built deep experience implementing AI across hospitality, Aiello is now expanding into restaurants, retail, healthcare, property management, and other enterprise sectors to help organizations accelerate AI adoption and digital transformation. Looking ahead, Aiello and TableCheck will continue deepening their integration to expand smart dining services and operational applications, helping operators build a more complete digital operations ecosystem.

About Aiello

Aiello is a leading AI solutions brand renowned for its Aiello One platform — an all-in-one SaaS management solution tailored to the hospitality industry. Aiello One covers key touchpoints throughout the entire guest journey, from pre-arrival planning to post-checkout experiences, empowering hoteliers to boost operational efficiency and unlock new revenue streams. The flagship product, Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA), has received numerous accolades. Since 2019, Aiello One solutions have been deployed in over 200 hotels, covering 30,000 rooms. By leveraging AI technology, Aiello is driving digital transformation in hospitality, creating a more efficient and competitive future for hoteliers worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://aiello.ai/.

About TableCheck

TableCheck is a Japan-founded restaurant-tech company operating under the mission "Dining Connected — connecting restaurants and customers worldwide." By leveraging technology, it aims to realize next-generation hospitality. Its main services include a reservation and customer management system for restaurants and a consumer-facing restaurant search and reservation website. By providing real-time seat availability information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, TableCheck supports better dining experiences for both restaurants and customers.

For more information, please visit https://www.tablecheck.com/en/join/

SOURCE Aiello